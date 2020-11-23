    Obi Toppin Signs Knicks Rookie Contract After Being Drafted No. 8 Overall

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2020

    Dayton's Obi Toppin (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rhode Island Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Kingston, R.I. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
    Stew Milne/Associated Press

    The New York Knicks announced they signed first-round pick Obi Toppin to his first NBA contract Monday.

    Toppin was the eighth overall pick in November's draft after a breakout season at Dayton. The high-flying, sweet-shooting forward averaged 20.0 points and 7.5 rebounds during his redshirt sophomore season. The Brooklyn native said one of his goals is to bring the Knicks back to prominence.

    "New York has been down a couple years and I feel like with the guys they have now and myself added to that I feel like we’re going to win a lot of games there, and we’re going to put New York back on the map, for sure," Toppin said.

    Toppin is one of the most offensively gifted players in the 2020 draft class but comes with major question marks. At age 22, he's one of the oldest players in this class. The recent history of lottery players around Toppin's age has been harrowing, filled almost exclusively with players who are considered busts. His developmental ceiling is lower than players taken ahead of him based on age alone.

    Defense is an issue for rookies as a general group, but Toppin may be the single worst defender taken in the lottery (LaMelo Ball is the closest competition). His 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals per game last season appear solid enough, but undersell Toppin's lack of lateral quickness and bend that stick out when watching him on film. NBA teams are almost certainly going to run him through a healthy stream of pick-and-rolls to force switches until he shows he can capably move out on the wing.

    The good news: Tom Thibodeau is perhaps the greatest defensive coach of this generation. If you can't defend, Thibs simply will plaster you to the bench. He's also got a strong track record of preaching good defensive habits for players who are laterally challenged. There may have been no better fit for Toppin to become an acceptable defender than New York. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Report: DeMarcus Cousins to Rockets

      Free-agent big man agrees to one-year deal with Houston (ESPN)

      Report: DeMarcus Cousins to Rockets
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: DeMarcus Cousins to Rockets

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Trezz Talks Leaving Clippers 😮

      Lakers' new big man says 'apparently' Clippers didn't want him if he's 'on the other side' now

      Trezz Talks Leaving Clippers 😮
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Trezz Talks Leaving Clippers 😮

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Wizards Deny John Wall Report

      GM Tommy Sheppard tells reporters John Wall has not requested a trade and there is no plan to trade him

      Wizards Deny John Wall Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Wizards Deny John Wall Report

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      New Knicks Holiday Merch 🎬🎄

      New York gets the Holiday Blockbuster treatment. Buy the exclusive collection now 🛒

      New Knicks Holiday Merch 🎬🎄
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      New Knicks Holiday Merch 🎬🎄

      B/R SHOP
      via B/R SHOP