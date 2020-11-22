Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Wants to See Roster Before Deciding Contract Length

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Anthony Davis reportedly wants to see how the Los Angeles Lakers fill their roster before deciding the length of his next contract.

Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported Davis and agent Rich Paul informed the team that their commitment will be dependent on the All-Star's long-term assessment of the roster.

Davis will return to the Lakers next season on a maximum contract, but the length of that deal is yet to be determined. It's likely Davis will take a deal shorter than the maximum five-year length to maintain future flexibility and maximize his potential earnings.

If Davis takes a two-year contract (with a player option for 2022-23), he will have reached 10-year veteran status and be eligible to sign a contract worth a maximum of 35 percent of the salary cap. If he takes that shortened deal and then signs a five-year max in 2022, he will earn more money over the long term—albeit at the cost of some security.

The Lakers' roster for next season is essentially set. Their reported re-signing of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope removed what remained of their flexibility under the hard cap. If the Lakers fill out their roster with minimum-contract players, they would come in just under the hard-cap threshold, which was triggered when they signed Montrezl Harrell to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

The Lakers could trade JaVale McGee to free up some room under the hard cap, but they would need a center in place to replace him. DeMarcus Cousins could be an option after missing all of last season with a torn ACL. Cousins signed a one-year contract with the Lakers last offseason and was waived in February for roster purposes but maintained a strong relationship with teammates, particularly Davis. Boogie and AD were briefly teammates together with the New Orleans Pelicans.