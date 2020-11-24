College Football Picks: Week 13 Predictions for Every Game

6 of 7

Penn State (0-5) at Michigan (2-3), Noon ET

You know you shouldn't watch this game, just like you know you shouldn't have multiple servings of turkey and stuffing for a third consecutive day. But make yourself another plate and settle in for this train wreck.

For an 0-5 team, Penn State has actually moved the ball pretty well in most games and has played decent defense. Believe it or not, Penn State is leading the Big Ten with 88 plays that have gained 10 or more yards. But it seems like every time the Nittany Lions get something going, they commit a backbreaking turnover.

Michigan's defense is far from decent. The Wolverines have allowed at least 300 passing yards or at least 300 rushing yards in each of their last four games. At least they don't commit too many turnovers, though, and they might have finally found something at quarterback in Cade McNamara.

I honestly have no clue what to expect in this game aside from a minimum of one fan base wanting its coach fired immediately.

Prediction: Michigan 27, Penn State 24

Kent State (3-0) at Buffalo (3-0), Noon ET

Must-watch games in the MAC only come along once in a blue moon, but this one fits the bill.

Buffalo has scored at least 42 points in each of its three wins. Kent State has put up at least 60 in each of its last two games. KSU quarterback Dustin Crum is going to end up on an NFL roster one day, and Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson is easily one of the best rushers in the nation. It should be a fun one to determine who moves into the driver's seat to win the MAC's East Division.

Between having home-field advantage and the better defense, Buffalo should get the win. But if Kent State scores at will, it wouldn't be the first time.

Prediction: Buffalo 41, Kent State 35

Mississippi State (2-5) vs. Ole Miss (3-4), 4 p.m. ET

After three consecutive years of getting the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving, we'll have to wait until Saturday for this year's edition. And that's a bummer because Lane Kiffin vs. Mike Leach deserves an entire day to itself instead of kicking off half an hour after the Iron Bowl.

Ole Miss is both scoring and allowing more than 40 points per game, while Mississippi State has only put up 13.0 points per game since its stunning season-opening win over LSU. It will be interesting to see if that Air Raid Offense will finally manage to accomplish something against an awful Rebels defense.

Prediction: Ole Miss 35, Mississippi State 27

San Jose State (4-0) at Boise State (4-1), 4 p.m. ET

Aside from needing to play almost the entire game against BYU with a third-string quarterback, Boise State has looked about as good as it usually does. But San Jose State winning each of its first four games by a double-digit margin is a wholly unexpected development.

The Spartans have been great on defense thus far this season, but let's see how well home games against Air Force and UNLV have prepared them for a game on the blue turf.

Prediction: Boise State 34, San Jose State 23