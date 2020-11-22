7 Fights We Need to See After UFC 255

0 of 6

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

On Saturday night, the UFC promoted its penultimate pay-per-view of 2020 in UFC 255.

While the card caught some flak from fans for its lack of big names and marquee fights, it featured appearances from two of the UFC’s most impressive champions and a number of other compelling fighters.

In the main event, we watched Deiveson Figueiredo defend the men’s flyweight title with a first-round submission of Alex Perez. In the co-main event, we witnessed women’s flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko survive an early scare to successfully defend her belt with a decision win over Jennifer Maia.

Elsewhere on the card, viewers were treated to big wins from ranked contenders like Katlyn Chookagian, Paul Craig and Brandon Moreno, gritty veterans like Tim Means and Alan Jouban, and rising prospects like Joaquin Buckley and Sasha Palatnikov.

With the UFC 255 winners toasting their victories, and the losers licking their wounds, the time has come to start thinking about the matchups that need to be made going forward.

Without further ado, here are the six fights we’re hoping to see in the wake of this entertaining event.