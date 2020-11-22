    Valentina Shevchenko Keeps Title with UFC 255 Win by Decision vs. Jennifer Maia

    Alex Ballentine@Ballentine_AlexFeatured ColumnistNovember 22, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Valentina Shevchenko celebrates after defeating Jessica Eye during their women's flyweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 238, Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
    Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

    Make it four in a row for Valentina Shevchenko. Bullet once again successfully defended her UFC women's flyweight title with a unanimous decision win over Jennifer Maia in the co-main event of UFC 255 from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. 

    The reigning champion relied on takedowns and a strong ground game to control her opponent through the fight and earn the nod on all three scorecards. 

    Shevchenko wasted no time in taking the fight to the mat in the first round. She used a trip from the clinch to get Maia to the ground. There was little damage done or dominance shown in the round but she did hold top position for the rest of the round. 

    The second round was a rare one lost for Bullet. Maia put up her up against the fence and took advantage of a failed takedown by her opponent and wound up in top position. It was by far the most time Shevchenko has spent under an opponent. 

    Shevchenko bounced back in the third round with some sharp left hands and a thunderous takedown of her own. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Going into the championship rounds Shevchenko's talent started to shine through. She was the quicker one to the punch in the striking battles and took Maia down with ease. Once on the mat, she was able to control Maia even with little damage she nullified anything her opponent did. 

    Shevchenko's title reign at 125 pounds now includes four title defenses, and none of them have been particularly close. She knocked out both Jessica Eye and Katlyn Chookagian between a decision win over Liz Carmouche. 

    The division has been tailor-made for Shevchenko. The only losses in her UFC career going back to 2015 have been against Amanda Nunes. The Lioness has been Shevchenko's kryptonite, taking the first fight by unanimous decision before taking a split decision at UFC 215 in 2017. 

    With three years gone by and Nunes continuing to dominate the bantamweight division, a trilogy fight between the two may gain some steam. For Shevchenko, she isn't quite ready for that yet. 

    "One day it's gonna come to the point when it's gonna [make] much more sense, and it's not gonna be other than to make this third fight." Shevchenko told TMZ Sports. "And when this day comes, it comes. But, now I'm not rushing it. I'm not trying to delay it. So I'm just living my life and waiting for when it comes, and I know for sure it comes."

    For now, it appears Shevchenko believes she has work to do within her division before moving up for a third fight. The current No. 1-ranked fighter in the division is Jessica Andrade, who looked strong in her win over Chookagian in October. 

    Related

      Real Winners and Losers from UFC 255

      🏆Figueiredo, Shevchenko 👎Betting on favorites ➡️Tap in for the full breakdown

      Real Winners and Losers from UFC 255
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Real Winners and Losers from UFC 255

      Lyle Fitzsimmons
      via Bleacher Report

      Shevchenko, Figueiredo Retain Titles to Headline Main Card

      Shevchenko, Figueiredo Retain Titles to Headline Main Card
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Shevchenko, Figueiredo Retain Titles to Headline Main Card

      Alex Ballentine
      via Bleacher Report

      Figueiredo Stays UFC Champ 🏆

      Deiveson Figueiredo defends his UFC flyweight title with a first-round submission win over Alex Perez

      Figueiredo Stays UFC Champ 🏆
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Figueiredo Stays UFC Champ 🏆

      Alex Ballentine
      via Bleacher Report

      UFC Should Book Shevchenko vs. Nunes and Zhang ASAP

      UFC Should Book Shevchenko vs. Nunes and Zhang ASAP
      MMA logo
      MMA

      UFC Should Book Shevchenko vs. Nunes and Zhang ASAP

      Kelsey McCarson
      via Bleacher Report