    NBA Rumors: Jeremy Lin Receiving Interest from Contenders Amid Comeback Bid

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 21, 2020

    Former Toronto Raptors' Jeremy Lin, currently a free agent, speaks to young Taiwanese players during a basketball clinic in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Lin is in Taiwan to attend a charity event and basketball clinics for young athletes. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
    Chiang Ying-ying/Associated Press

    Multiple NBA contenders are interested in signing free-agent guard Jeremy Lin, per Alex Kennedy of BasketballNews.com.

    Lin is interested in returning to the NBA after spending a year in the Chinese Basketball Association with the Beijing Ducks.

    The former Harvard star played nine NBA seasons from 2010 to 2019. He most recently suited up for the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks during the 2018-19 season, averaging 9.6 points on 44.0 percent shooting and 3.1 assists in 74 games.

    The 6'3" guard averaged 22.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game for the Ducks, who finished in fourth place in the 20-team standings.

    The 32-year-old has averaged 11.6 points and 4.3 assists during his career. He most notably starred for the New York Knicks during the 2011-12 season, breaking out in the Big Apple during a seven-game win streak where he averaged 24.4 points and 9.1 assists per game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Blazers Bring Back Melo

      Carmelo Anthony is finalizing a deal to return to Portland (Shams)

      Blazers Bring Back Melo
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Blazers Bring Back Melo

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Hawks Signing Rondo

      Free agent guard agrees to a two-year, $15M deal with Atlanta (Shams)

      Hawks Signing Rondo
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Hawks Signing Rondo

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Hayward Signing with Hornets

      Gordon Hayward agrees to a four-year, $120M deal with Charlotte (Woj)

      Hayward Signing with Hornets
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Hayward Signing with Hornets

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Nuggets Re-Sign Millsap

      Free agent forward agrees to one-year, $10M deal with Denver (Shams)

      Nuggets Re-Sign Millsap
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Nuggets Re-Sign Millsap

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report