NBA Rumors: Jeremy Lin Receiving Interest from Contenders Amid Comeback Bid

Chiang Ying-ying/Associated Press

Multiple NBA contenders are interested in signing free-agent guard Jeremy Lin, per Alex Kennedy of BasketballNews.com.

Lin is interested in returning to the NBA after spending a year in the Chinese Basketball Association with the Beijing Ducks.

The former Harvard star played nine NBA seasons from 2010 to 2019. He most recently suited up for the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks during the 2018-19 season, averaging 9.6 points on 44.0 percent shooting and 3.1 assists in 74 games.

The 6'3" guard averaged 22.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game for the Ducks, who finished in fourth place in the 20-team standings.

The 32-year-old has averaged 11.6 points and 4.3 assists during his career. He most notably starred for the New York Knicks during the 2011-12 season, breaking out in the Big Apple during a seven-game win streak where he averaged 24.4 points and 9.1 assists per game.