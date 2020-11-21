Bulls Rumors: Denzel Valentine Agrees to 1-Year, $4.7M Contract

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Denzel Valentine reportedly signed a one-year, $4.7 million qualifying offer with the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The 27-year-old Valentine was the No. 14 pick in the 2016 NBA draft out of Michigan State, and he has spent his entire four-year NBA career with the Bulls.

Last season, Valentine appeared in 36 games, making five starts. He averaged 6.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.3 three-pointers while shooting 40.9 percent from the floor and 33.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Valentine started to come into his own during his second NBA season in 2017-18 when he averaged 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 three-pointers in 27.2 minutes per game, all of which remain career highs.

He was ticketed for a big role in 2018-19 but was lost for the season after undergoing left ankle stabilization surgery.

Valentine battled back and became a rotation piece again last season, but his role was far smaller than it was two years prior. There is reason for optimism, though, as Valentine averaged a career-high 18.1 points per 36 minutes.

The 2016 Associated Press College Basketball Player of the Year figures to primarily come off the bench again next season if the Bulls don't make any drastic changes since Zach LaVine is penciled in as the starter at shooting guard and Otto Porter Jr. is likely to start at small forward.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Valentine is a swingman who can play minutes at either spot, which should ensure he sees a decent amount of playing time under new Bulls head coach Billy Donovan.

The Bulls are coming off a 22-43 season and have missed the playoffs in each of the past three campaigns, but in an Eastern Conference that is weak beyond the top six seeds, there may be room to make a run at a playoff spot.