Top College Basketball Transfers Who Could Have Most Impact on 2020-21 Season

Zach Gibson/Associated Press

While only a handful of men's college basketball programs have a realistic shot at signing a 5-star recruit in any given year, the transfer portal has become the great equalizer.

Gonzaga was arguably the favorite to win the NCAA tournament last year, in part because it had two graduate transfers (Admon Gilder and Ryan Woolridge) who averaged better than 10 points per game.

Baylor was probably going to be a No. 1 seed, and four of its five leading scorers were former transfers.

Similar story for San Diego State, which had three upperclassmen start in all 32 games—none of whom played for the Aztecs in 2018-19.

There have been more than 1,000 transfers in the past year, per Verbal Commits. The vast majority of them are inconsequential. But there are always a few dozen who end up playing key roles on relevant teams.

Based on a combination of past production and new roster situations, these are the guys most likely to fit that description this year.