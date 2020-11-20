76ers' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup After Signing Dwight Howard from Lakers

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Free-agent center Dwight Howard agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Howard, who is entering his 17th NBA season, will join the 76ers after helping the Los Angeles Lakers win the 2019-20 championship. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NBA draft averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game, primarily off the bench.

The 76ers will be his seventh NBA team, and here's a look at how the roster breaks down with him in the mix.

Projected Starting Lineup and Roster

PG: Ben Simmons

SG: Seth Curry

SF: Danny Green



PF: Tobias Harris

C: Joel Embiid

Bench: PG Tyrese Maxey, PG Shake Milton, SG Isaiah Joe, SG Furkan Korkmaz, SG Zhaire Smith, SG/SF Matisse Thybulle, PF Mike Scott, PF Paul Reed, C Dwight Howard

The 76ers frontcourt is receiving a facelift outside of returning starters Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris.

Al Horford, who played power forward alongside Embiid most nights and replaced him as the team's starting center when he was injured, is a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder following a trade.

Kyle O'Quinn and Norvel Pelle, who also absorbed some minutes at center as reserves, are free agents.

Power forward Mike Scott is back, and the 6'7" big man is adept at stretching the floor (36.9 percent from three-point range). However, the 76ers needed a more traditional big man without the 6'10" Pelle and 6'9" Horford and O'Quinn.

Enter the 6'10" Howard, who should be Embiid's primary backup and spell him as a spot starter if needed.

The 34-year-old Howard averaged 18.9 minutes per game last season. He won't be playing more than that with the 76ers, who will rely on Embiid to play roughly 30 minutes per night.

However, if last season is any indication, then the 76ers are getting an efficient offensive player and a good defender. The big man shot 72.9 percent from the field last year and finished an above-average 31st of 72 qualified centers in defensive real plus-minus, per ESPN.com.

Howard won't have much time to acclimate to his new team, though, as the 2020-21 NBA season is scheduled to begin Dec. 22.