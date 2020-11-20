    76ers' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup After Signing Dwight Howard from Lakers

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 21, 2020

    Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) and Los Angeles Lakers' Dwight Howard (39) celebrate after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Free-agent center Dwight Howard agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

    Howard, who is entering his 17th NBA season, will join the 76ers after helping the Los Angeles Lakers win the 2019-20 championship. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NBA draft averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game, primarily off the bench.

    The 76ers will be his seventh NBA team, and here's a look at how the roster breaks down with him in the mix.

                    

    Projected Starting Lineup and Roster

    PG: Ben Simmons

    SG: Seth Curry

    SF: Danny Green

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    PF: Tobias Harris

    C: Joel Embiid

    Bench: PG Tyrese Maxey, PG Shake Milton, SG Isaiah Joe, SG Furkan Korkmaz, SG Zhaire Smith, SG/SF Matisse Thybulle, PF Mike Scott, PF Paul Reed, C Dwight Howard

                                        

    The 76ers frontcourt is receiving a facelift outside of returning starters Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris.

    Al Horford, who played power forward alongside Embiid most nights and replaced him as the team's starting center when he was injured, is a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder following a trade.

    Kyle O'Quinn and Norvel Pelle, who also absorbed some minutes at center as reserves, are free agents.

    Power forward Mike Scott is back, and the 6'7" big man is adept at stretching the floor (36.9 percent from three-point range). However, the 76ers needed a more traditional big man without the 6'10" Pelle and 6'9" Horford and O'Quinn.

    Enter the 6'10" Howard, who should be Embiid's primary backup and spell him as a spot starter if needed.

    The 34-year-old Howard averaged 18.9 minutes per game last season. He won't be playing more than that with the 76ers, who will rely on Embiid to play roughly 30 minutes per night.

    However, if last season is any indication, then the 76ers are getting an efficient offensive player and a good defender. The big man shot 72.9 percent from the field last year and finished an above-average 31st of 72 qualified centers in defensive real plus-minus, per ESPN.com.

    Howard won't have much time to acclimate to his new team, though, as the 2020-21 NBA season is scheduled to begin Dec. 22.     

    Related

      Report: Montrezl Harrell to Lakers 😳

      Former Clippers big man and reigning 6MOY agrees to 2-yr, $19M deal with Lakers

      Report: Montrezl Harrell to Lakers 😳
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Montrezl Harrell to Lakers 😳

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Dwight Signing with 76ers

      Former Lakers big man has agreed to one-year deal with Philly (Shams)

      Dwight Signing with 76ers
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Dwight Signing with 76ers

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Gallinari Signing with Hawks

      Free-agent forward is finalizing a 3-yr, $61.5M contract with Atlanta

      Gallinari Signing with Hawks
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Gallinari Signing with Hawks

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Teams Eyeing DeMarcus Cousins

      Boogie is getting 'early attention' with free agency open (Woj)

      Report: Teams Eyeing DeMarcus Cousins
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Teams Eyeing DeMarcus Cousins

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report