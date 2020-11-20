    Rockets' Russell Westbrook Hands Out Thanksgiving Food to LA Families in Need

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2020

    Former UCLA basketball player and current player for the Oklahoma Thunder Russell Westbrook speaks to the crowd after being honored with a basketball court named after him following the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between UCLA and Arizona, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook is doing what he can for those in need around the holidays.

    "Yesterday my friends, family & I were in LA handing out Thanksgiving meals to those in need," he tweeted. "Things are challenging right now & people are struggling. This is why it is more important than ever for me to support my community any way I can while keeping everyone safe."

    The 32-year-old grew up in Hawthorne, California, and played collegiately at UCLA, and the area is clearly still important to him given this gesture.

    Joshua Espinoza of Complex noted last year was the eighth annual Thanksgiving dinner that Westbrook's Why Not? Foundation hosted. It provided food to hundreds of people.

    On the court, it remains to be seen where Westbrook will play during the upcoming season. Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported the "Rockets feel no pressure to trade James Harden or Russell Westbrook, regardless of the superstars' strong desire for fresh starts with different franchises." 

