Ranking the Top 5 Most Likely Destinations for JuJu Smith-Schuster in 2021

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 9-0 and likely a long way from thinking about the upcoming offseason. Ideally, the team will continue to focus on its next opponent into February.

While the Steelers may not be looking as much to free agency or the draft, the offseason is looming, and several key players are set to hit the open market. One of the most notable is wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Smith-Schuster has been one of the NFL's better young receivers over the past three-plus years—at least when quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been healthy. He is on pace for roughly 96 catches, 917 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, and presumably, that production will earn him a sizable contract this offseason.

Will that deal come from Pittsburgh? Given the team's pending cap situation and its depth at the receiver position, it could be difficult to justify. It's not an impossibility, of course, though the Steelers will face competition for his services.

So, where might Smith-Schuster land in the offseason? We'll examine five prime landing spots based on factors like need, scheme fit, and cap space.