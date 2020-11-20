    Dana White: 'I Would Bet' Khabib Will Return to UFC, Names Possible Opponents

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 20, 2020

    Russian UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov gestures to the crowd during an open training session at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Fighters Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov will face each other in UFC 242, which will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Abu Dhabi. Nurmagomedov did not spar during the open training, saying he was still trying to make weight for the bout. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)
    Jon Gambrell/Associated Press

    UFC President Dana White is skeptical that Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement is going to be permanent. 

    Speaking to TMZ Sports, White said he "would bet" that the undefeated lightweight champion will compete in the Octagon again. 

    White also suggested that the two fights between Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson could determine a potential opponent for Nurmagomedov.

    "We'll see how all these things play out here," he said. "One of those guys would definitely be in for the fight."

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

