Dana White: 'I Would Bet' Khabib Will Return to UFC, Names Possible Opponents

Jon Gambrell/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White is skeptical that Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement is going to be permanent.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, White said he "would bet" that the undefeated lightweight champion will compete in the Octagon again.

White also suggested that the two fights between Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson could determine a potential opponent for Nurmagomedov.

"We'll see how all these things play out here," he said. "One of those guys would definitely be in for the fight."

