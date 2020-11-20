Carmelo Anthony Rumors: Some Teams Expect Veteran to Reunite with Knicks in FA

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Numerous NBA teams expect free agent forward Carmelo Anthony to reunite with the New York Knicks, per Ian Begley of SNY (1:20 mark).

"I think there's going to be mutual interest there," Begley said in a video about the Knicks' prospects ahead of the league's free agency negotiation window starting Friday.

"We've talked about it for a while now. Some teams expect him to end up back in New York. I'm not going that far yet, but I'm sure that they will have discussions about Carmelo returning home to the Knicks."

Anthony, who played for New York from Feb. 2011 to April 2017, averaged 15.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Portland Trail Blazers last season.

The 36-year-old has played 17 NBA seasons. The 10-time All-Star and three-time Olympic gold medalist has made six all-NBA teams during a career that began in 2003 when the Denver Nuggets selected him third overall. The former Syracuse star also led the Orange to an NCAA championship during his lone year in Central New York.

Rumors have connected Anthony and the Knicks for months.

Per Marc Berman of the New York Post on Sept. 1, "Anthony has been on [Knicks president Leon Rose's] radar ever since he took over the presidency in early March."

Rose, a former player agent, represented Anthony when he was with CAA.

Berman also reported on Nov. 6 that the Knicks planned to go after Anthony even if they couldn't land his good friend and point guard Chris Paul, who was later traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Phoenix Suns.

The Knicks have been very busy of late, cutting ties with Elfrid Payton, Taj Gibson, Bobby Portis, Wayne Ellington, Kenny Wooten and Theo Pinson, per ESPN. They added Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and Daniel Oturu through the draft before inking Myles Powell as an undrafted free agent.

The free agency moves created over $40 million in cap space, per ESPN. Money clearly is not an obstacle toward signing Anthony, who should be beneficial as a veteran presence on a young and rebuilding team. The big question is whether Anthony attracts significant enough interest (or more money) elsewhere.

Anthony shouldn't have trouble finding a new home, and the Knicks will undoubtedly have competition for his services. Teams can begin officially signing new free agents on Sunday, and the season is scheduled to begin on Dec. 22.