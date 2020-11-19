Carlos Hyde's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Seahawks' Win over Cardinals

Lindsey Wasson/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks running back Carlos Hyde amassed 14 carries for 79 rushing yards and one touchdown in a 28-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday. He also added two receptions for 16 yards.

Hyde took over the Seattle backfield in place of regular starter Chris Carson, who was sidelined with a mid-foot sprain suffered in his team's first matchup with the Cardinals on Oct. 25.

The 30-year-old apparently likes facing Arizona: Hyde saw the bulk of his work in a Week 7 loss to the Cardinals, gaining 76 total yards and a touchdown on 18 touches. He became Seattle's No. 1 back after replacing an injured Carson during that game.

Despite Hyde's success when called upon to handle the bulk of the rushing workload, the advice here is to refrain from adding him in fantasy football leagues.

That's because Carson's return appears imminent barring a setback. The Seahawks listed Carson as a limited participant for Tuesday's practice after he didn't take part in Monday's activities. ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported there was strong optimism Carson would be ready for the Cardinals game.

"Absolutely," one source told Schefter when he asked if Carson would be good to go.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Seattle posted Carson as questionable for Thursday before ruling him inactive.

Carson did not practice at all before his team's Nov. 15 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, so he has made some progress.

Seattle also doesn't play again until Nov. 30 against the Philadelphia Eagles, giving Carson a week and a half to get right.

If Carson returns, then Hyde is not a viable fantasy football starter. He had just 14 touches for 60 yards and a touchdown in the two games he and Carson both played in their entirety in Weeks 1 and 2 (Carson left matchups with the Dallas Cowboys and Cardinals early due to injury).

However, Hyde is worth a waiver-wire addition if Carson can't suit up for any reason.

His stats aren't spectacular: Entering Thursday, the ex-Ohio State star had 31 carries for 125 yards and two touchdowns in addition to six receptions for 34 yards and another score. Shoulder and hamstring ailments have limited him to five games.

Still, the Seahawks aren't afraid of running the ball even when their backup is thrust into the starter spotlight. They've entrusted Hyde with 34 total touches in two games as the No. 1 back, and that trend appears likely to continue.

There is a caveat, however: If the Seahawks are forced to abandon the run after falling behind, then Hyde would likely sit for DeeJay Dallas or Travis Homer.

Hyde only has eight catches in six games and generally hasn't been used for pass-catching work out of the backfield in recent years (20 receptions in 30 games in 2018 and 2019). Therefore, he is more of an asset in standard leagues than point-per-reception contests even if he starts for Seattle in the future.

Ultimately, Hyde is best left on waiver wires if Carson is healthy. If Carson can't suit up, then he is a solid second running back option in standard leagues and a worthy pick to choose for the second running back or flex spot in PPR competitions.