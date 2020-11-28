Tyson vs. Jones Jr. Purse: Known Prize-Money Payout Distribution

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Nobody is going to mistake a fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. in 2020 for an all-time bout.

Still, Saturday's exhibition clash at Staples Center in Los Angeles represents an entertaining showdown between two of the best boxers of their generation. It also gives fans an opportunity to see whether the impressive athleticism Tyson has shown in his workout videos translates to the ring well after his prime.

There is also the financial aspect, and here is a look at the purse and payout distribution for Saturday's fight.

Tyson-Jones Purse Info

According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Tyson and Jones will each make $1 million for the exhibition:

What to Look for in the Ring

The obvious elephant in the room is the two fighters' ages, as Tyson is 54 and Jones is 51. This is not a fight between two legends in their prime, and the biggest question is how much of what they were known for will still be evident at this stage.

Tyson was 50-6 with 44 knockouts during his career and was one of the most feared fighters in boxing history. He overpowered opponents and was a threat to end any fight with a single punch if he could land it. He was more than a one-trick fighter, though, and often unleashed notable combinations while displaying solid footwork.

As for Jones, he was 66-9 with 47 knockouts and someone who brought both agility and power to the ring. At his best, he was almost impossible to counter because he had the speed to evade the hardest punches on defense and the explosiveness to go on the attack when needed.

Despite that combination of skills, Kelsey McCarson of Bleacher Report believes Tyson is going to win the fight with a seventh-round stoppage, saying: "But if you simply must know which fighter you should expect to win the fight, it has to be Tyson. He's a heavyweight facing a middleweight, and his power is going to carry him to victory late in the fight."

Iron Mike's power against Jones' sharpness. Something's gotta give.