    Thon Maker Reportedly FA After Pistons Don't Extend Qualifying Contract Offer

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2020
    Alerted 27m ago in the B/R App

    Detroit Pistons forward Thon Maker (7) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Thon Maker's time with the Detroit Pistons is reportedly over. 

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons decided against extending a qualifying offer to the big man. That means he will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after appearing in 60 games for Detroit in 2019-20.

    Maker entered the league when the Milwaukee Bucks selected him with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft.

    Despite his size, he never lived up to the expectations that come with being a top-10 pick and averaged 4.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 13.3 minutes per game with the Bucks until they traded him to the Pistons during the 2018-19 campaign.

    He put up similar numbers with Detroit and averaged 4.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 15.0 minutes per game with his second team.

    While Maker has disappointed from a statistical perspective, he is still just 23 years old with plenty of potential. It would not be a surprise to see a team take a flier on him fully realizing that potential as he enters his prime and offer him a notable contract this offseason.

    From Detroit's perspective, it added Isaiah Stewart during Wednesday's NBA draft and acquired Tony Bradley from the Utah Jazz. It also has Blake Griffin in its frontcourt and could bring back Christian Wood as a promising young big man.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    There wasn't much room for Maker, who will now look for his next team as a free agent.

    Related

      Report: Thon Maker Becomes Free Agent

      Pistons aren't extending a qualifying offer to Maker, making him an unrestricted free agent (Woj)

      Report: Thon Maker Becomes Free Agent
      Detroit Pistons logo
      Detroit Pistons

      Report: Thon Maker Becomes Free Agent

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Hayward Declines $34M Option

      Celtics forward will enter free agency after opting out of his contract (Shams)

      Report: Hayward Declines $34M Option
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Hayward Declines $34M Option

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Dubs Eyeing Kelly Oubre Jr.

      Warriors are in 'serious talks' to land the veteran wing from Thunder (Shams)

      Report: Dubs Eyeing Kelly Oubre Jr.
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Dubs Eyeing Kelly Oubre Jr.

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Knicks Eyeing Gordon Hayward

      New York has 'been aggressive' in its pursuit of the Celtics forward all week (Stein)

      Report: Knicks Eyeing Gordon Hayward
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Knicks Eyeing Gordon Hayward

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report