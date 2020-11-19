Thon Maker Reportedly FA After Pistons Don't Extend Qualifying Contract Offer

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Thon Maker's time with the Detroit Pistons is reportedly over.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons decided against extending a qualifying offer to the big man. That means he will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after appearing in 60 games for Detroit in 2019-20.

Maker entered the league when the Milwaukee Bucks selected him with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft.

Despite his size, he never lived up to the expectations that come with being a top-10 pick and averaged 4.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 13.3 minutes per game with the Bucks until they traded him to the Pistons during the 2018-19 campaign.

He put up similar numbers with Detroit and averaged 4.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 15.0 minutes per game with his second team.

While Maker has disappointed from a statistical perspective, he is still just 23 years old with plenty of potential. It would not be a surprise to see a team take a flier on him fully realizing that potential as he enters his prime and offer him a notable contract this offseason.

From Detroit's perspective, it added Isaiah Stewart during Wednesday's NBA draft and acquired Tony Bradley from the Utah Jazz. It also has Blake Griffin in its frontcourt and could bring back Christian Wood as a promising young big man.

There wasn't much room for Maker, who will now look for his next team as a free agent.