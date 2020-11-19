NBA Draft 2020: Full Results and Grades for All Prospects Selected

0 of 4

After months and months of buildup, the 2020 NBA Draft came and went Wednesday night.

It wasn't quite the totally unpredictable thrill ride many expected to see, but it twisted and turned often enough to hold hoops head's attention from start to finish.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets all walked with the top prospect who made the most sense for their rosters with Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball, respectively. But how did each team do in terms of adding talent and maximizing value?

That's the question we're answering here by analyzing all 60 picks to find team-by-team grades. Then, we'll spotlight three of the night's biggest winners.