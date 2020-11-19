NBA Draft 2020: Full Results and Grades for All Prospects Selected

NBA Draft 2020: Full Results and Grades for All Prospects SelectedNovember 19, 2020
After months and months of buildup, the 2020 NBA Draft came and went Wednesday night.
It wasn't quite the totally unpredictable thrill ride many expected to see, but it twisted and turned often enough to hold hoops head's attention from start to finish.
The Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets all walked with the top prospect who made the most sense for their rosters with Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball, respectively. But how did each team do in terms of adding talent and maximizing value?
That's the question we're answering here by analyzing all 60 picks to find team-by-team grades. Then, we'll spotlight three of the night's biggest winners.
2020 NBA Draft Team Grades
Atlanta Hawks: C+
Boston Celtics: B
Brooklyn Nets:D+
Charlotte Hornets: A+
Chicago Bulls: C+
Cleveland Cavaliers: B-
Dallas Mavericks: B+
Denver Nuggets: B
Detroit Pistons: B-
Golden State Warriors: A
Houston Rockets: C-
Indiana Pacers:C
Los Angeles Clippers: C+
Los Angeles Lakers:N/A
Memphis Grizzlies:B
Miami Heat: B
Milwaukee Bucks:C
Minnesota Timberwolves: B+
New Orleans Pelicans:B
New York Knicks: B
Oklahoma City Thunder: B+
Orlando Magic: B+
Philadelphia 76ers: B+
Phoenix Suns: D
Portland Trail Blazers: C-
Sacramento Kings: A+
San Antonio Spurs: A-
Toronto Raptors: B
Utah Jazz: C-
Washington Wizards: B
If the Hornets let team needs enter their decision-making process, they probably don't walk away with LaMelo Ball. They were smart to recognize that given the state of their rebuild, they had to take the best-player-available route.
In doing so, they nabbed the prospect with the most potential in the draft at the No. 3 pick. The 6'7" playmaker could have Buzz City buzzing in a way it hasn't since Kemba Walker skipped town in 2019.
"The Hornets needed to find a way to spark some excitement in a middling franchise, and they got their man in the 6'7" Ball," Matt Eppers wrote for USA Today. "He certainly needs to improve his accuracy from long range, but Ball is a dynamic passer and playmaker with excellent vision and court savvy for his size, who brings immediate star power to the Charlotte backcourt."
Ball's aggressive approach to pace-pushing should help the Hornets establish an exciting identity, and his preternatural passing will help elevate the other members of Charlotte's young core.
The Hornets aced this selection and the late flier on scoring guard Grant Riller. Second-rounder Vernon Carey Jr. plays a throwback game near the basket, but he's productive down there and could be comfortable stretching out as a spot-up shooter from three.
Sacramento Kings: A+
The Kings kept it simple during new general manager Monte McNair's first talent grab, and they were rewarded with one value pick after the next.
Tyrese Haliburton had top-five buzz entering the draft; Sacramento got him at No. 12. Robert Woodard II and Jahmi'us Ramsey were first-round talents; the Kings snagged them with pick Nos. 40 and 43, respectively.
While teams can't hold victory laps the day after the draft, it should be all smiles in Northern California. The Kings seemingly walked away with three 2020-21 rotation players, and each has a chance to grow into a starting gig.
Haliburton has the two-way versatility to handle either backcourt spot, meaning he'll fit both alongside and behind De'Aaron Fox. Woodard is loaded with three-and-D potential. Ramsey has a towering upside as an attacker, shooter and potentially multi-positional defender.
Golden State Warriors: A
The Warriors needed some relief from the draft given the scary leg injury Klay Thompson suffered earlier Wednesday. While nothing they did would ease the sting of Thompson's injury proving serious, they squeezed plenty of mileage out of their picks.
It started at the top with James Wiseman in the No. 2 slot. The Dubs haven't had such a physically gifted center at any point of their dynastic run. He can immediately slot in as an athletic rim-runner who crushes lobs, blocks shots and cleans the glass. Over time, he ideally adds more dimensions to his game—he shows flashes of perimeter shooting—and works his way into centerpiece status.
Then, Golden State snagged Nico Mannion all the way down at No. 48. He maintained first-round buzz through most of the season, and while he has some question marks with his physical tools, he combines a good feel with a willingness to share the basketball and great potential as a perimeter sniper.
"Consistent theme I'm hearing in conversations with NBA execs this morning: how in the world did Nico Mannion drop all the way to 48?" ESPN's Jonathan Givony tweeted. "What a great pick for Golden State."Call me crazy but he could very well contribute this year. Two-way or not, I love his fit in [Steve] Kerr's offense."