Which MLB Teams Will Be Most (and Least) Aggressive in Free-Agent Spending?

New York Yankees

The Yankees need starting pitching and bullpen depth. Unfortunately, they do not have a ton of cash to throw around.

New York's estimated payroll stands at $175 million for next year, which does not account for the fact that the Bronx Bombers have multiple starters—Masahiro Tanaka and James Paxton—heading for free agency. Oh, and infielder DJ LeMahieu is also a free agent.

General manager Brian Cashman might have to be choosy. As Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported, Cashman has said he will not "telegraph" the team's payroll for next year. But Sherman noted club officials continue to speak about losses sustained because of the pandemic, which could indicate New York would prefer to stay below the $210 million competitive-balance-tax threshold (CBT).

Sherman guesses the Yankees will come in somewhere close to $200 million, which might endanger the team's chances of re-signing DJ LeMahieu.

However, after he put up 8.7 WAR in 195 games with New York, it's hard to imagine Cashman will let the two-time batting champion walk. Not to mention, Ken Davidoff of the New York Post noted LeMahieu previously iterated a desire to stay in New York City.

Still, that means the Yankees will have to resort to lesser options in the rotation or hope someone like Charlie Morton would take a bit of a discount to pitch in New York.

Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies are not established contenders like the Yankees, even if they hoped they would be by now.

Philadelphia has made significant moves in each of the past two winters, signing Bryce Harper and Zack Wheeler while trading for Realmuto. But the team missed the playoffs in both 2019 and 2020.

Moreover, it appears Philadelphia will proceed with caution this offseason. Club president Andy MacPhail said it was unlikely the team would make a "significant add" in the near future, per Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic.

This makes sense given the front office is still in a state of flux after GM Matt Klentak's resignation. It is possible the Phillies will go with stopgaps or cheaper options, though they have plenty of needs in the bullpen and—if Realmuto leaves—behind the plate.

Houston Astros

The Astros are in a weird spot.

Houston's 2021 payroll estimate sits at $155 million (after finishing the 2020 at roughly $213 million), and the 'Stros have three outfielders—Springer, Michael Brantley and Josh Reddick—all headed for free agency.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the Astros have already gotten a jump on talks with Brantley, but that could mean they will not pursue Springer.

Although both Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke are off the books after next year, the Astros will have to consider extensions for guys like Carlos Correa and Lance McCullers Jr. Plus, signing both Brantley and Springer would push the Astros right up against the CBT, and they need to fill out the roster.

Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle noted the Astros owe close to $150 million on just nine players. Aside from the outfield situation, Houston has a host of bullpen needs after waiving Roberto Osuna and with Chris Devenski also a free agent. The Osuna move likely saved about $10 million, per Young's colleague Chandler Rome, but it could also be an indication the Astros hope to spend smarter in filling out the roster.