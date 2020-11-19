Floyd Mayweather: Logan Paul Can Get Conor McGregor Treatment After Callout

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Retired undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. responded to YouTube star Logan Paul's callout on Twitter on Wednesday:

Paul spoke to TMZ Sports on Monday and challenged Mayweather to a fight. "If I caught Floyd with one punch—one punch—I would snap this f--ker in half."

Mayweather is 50-0 lifetime with 27 knockouts and 15 major world titles. His last victory was a 10th-round TKO win over former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor, whom the 43-year-old referenced in his tweet.

He announced Monday that he will be taking part in a MMA event entitled "MEGA 2021" at the Tokyo Dome on Feb. 28. Per Michael Benson of TalkSport, "details remain scarce regarding the opponent and specific nature of the bout."

Paul, 25, has been in the boxing ring before, taking on British YouTuber KSI. He and KSI fought to a six-round majority draw in August 2018 before KSI won a split decision over Paul in November 2019.