    Floyd Mayweather: Logan Paul Can Get Conor McGregor Treatment After Callout

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 19, 2020

    Floyd Mayweather looks on from the ring prior to a super featherweight boxing championship bout between Ricardo Nunez and Gervonta Davis, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Julio Cortez/Associated Press

    Retired undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. responded to YouTube star Logan Paul's callout on Twitter on Wednesday:

    Paul spoke to TMZ Sports on Monday and challenged Mayweather to a fight. "If I caught Floyd with one punchone punchI would snap this f--ker in half."

    Mayweather is 50-0 lifetime with 27 knockouts and 15 major world titles. His last victory was a 10th-round TKO win over former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor, whom the 43-year-old referenced in his tweet.

    He announced Monday that he will be taking part in a MMA event entitled "MEGA 2021" at the Tokyo Dome on Feb. 28. Per Michael Benson of TalkSport, "details remain scarce regarding the opponent and specific nature of the bout."

    Paul, 25, has been in the boxing ring before, taking on British YouTuber KSI. He and KSI fought to a six-round majority draw in August 2018 before KSI won a split decision over Paul in November 2019.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Deontay Wilder Back Tracks From Previous Costume Claims: “It had a little weight on it, But It wasn’t enough to cause me to not have my legs”

      Deontay Wilder Back Tracks From Previous Costume Claims: “It had a little weight on it, But It wasn’t enough to cause me to not have my legs”
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Deontay Wilder Back Tracks From Previous Costume Claims: “It had a little weight on it, But It wasn’t enough to cause me to not have my legs”

      BoxingInsider.com
      via BoxingInsider.com

      Gennadiy Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta In Play For December 18th, Trilogy Bout With Alvarez Eyed For Spring Of 2021

      Gennadiy Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta In Play For December 18th, Trilogy Bout With Alvarez Eyed For Spring Of 2021
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Gennadiy Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta In Play For December 18th, Trilogy Bout With Alvarez Eyed For Spring Of 2021

      BoxingInsider.com
      via BoxingInsider.com

      Pound-for-pound: Terence Crawford still king; Gervonta Davis makes a move

      Pound-for-pound: Terence Crawford still king; Gervonta Davis makes a move
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Pound-for-pound: Terence Crawford still king; Gervonta Davis makes a move

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Report: Canelo to Face Callum Smith

      Canelo Alvarez plans to face Smith for the WBA super middleweight title on Dec. 19

      Report: Canelo to Face Callum Smith
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Report: Canelo to Face Callum Smith

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report