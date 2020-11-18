    LaMelo Ball Says He's Ready to Lead Hornets: 'I Feel Like I Was Born to Do This'

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IINovember 19, 2020

    FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, LaMelo Ball of the Illawarra Hawks brings the ball up during a game against the Sydney Kings in the Australian Basketball League in Sydney. The Charlotte Hornets selected Ball in the NBA draft Wednesday, Nov. 18. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
    Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

    After he was drafted third overall by the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday night, LaMelo Ball is prepared to do whatever it takes to help the Hornets compete—including step into the role of franchise player. 

    "I feel like i was born to do this," he said, per SportsCenter.

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

