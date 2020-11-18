LaMelo Ball Says He's Ready to Lead Hornets: 'I Feel Like I Was Born to Do This'

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

After he was drafted third overall by the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday night, LaMelo Ball is prepared to do whatever it takes to help the Hornets compete—including step into the role of franchise player.

"I feel like i was born to do this," he said, per SportsCenter.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

