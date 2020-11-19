UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez Odds, Schedule, Predictions and Fight HypeNovember 19, 2020
UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez Odds, Schedule, Predictions and Fight Hype
UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will get his first crack at headlining a pay-per-view with his title defense against Alex Perez at UFC 255 from the Apex Facility in Las Vegas on Saturday.
The newly crowned champion was supposed to take on former bantamweight titleholder Cody Garbrandt in something that would have resembled a superfight, but the American suffered a torn bicep and was forced out of the bout.
Stepping in to take the opportunity is Perez, who has a 6-1 record in his seven UFC fights. He's shown an ability to finish contests with a TKO and submission in his two most recent wins over Jussier Formiga and Jordan Espinosa, respectively.
The flyweight title fight is the second part of a championship doubleheader. The women's flyweight division also has a title on the line as Valentina Shevchenko defends her strap against Jennifer Maia.
Here's what the whole card looks like along with odds and the latest on the biggest fights.
Fight Card and Odds
- Deiveson Figueiredo (c) (-305) vs. Alex Perez (+240): flyweight title
- Valentina Shevchenko (c) (-1430) vs. Jennifer Maia (+790): flyweight title
- Mike Perry (-148) vs. Tim Means (+120)
- Cynthia Calvillo (-250) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (+195)
- Mauricio "Shogun" Rua (+140) vs. Paul Craig (-177)
- Brandon Moreno (-190) vs. Brandon Royval (+150)
- Joaquin Buckley (-278) vs. Jordan Wright (+215)
- Ariane Lipski (+140) vs. Antonina Shevchenko (-177)
- Nicolas Dalby (+250) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (-335)
- Jared Gooden (+110) vs. Alan Jouban (-137)
- Kyle Daukaus (-278) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (+210)
- Louis Cosce (-400) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (+290)
Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)
Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+/ESPN2)
Early Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/ESPN2)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Figueiredo Not Sweating Perez
Deiveson Figueiredo is not one to get to worked up about opponents, but he's particularly unfazed about what Alex Perez is bringing to the table.
The Brazilian led his comments "with all due respect" in an interview with Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting but went on to explain that he feels the opponent switch has made it a much easier fight for him.
"They put Alex Perez in, and I don't see many qualities in him," Figueiredo said. "I'm training really hard as if I was fighting Garbrandt. You can be sure that I'll train hard to knock him out. Based on what I've seen, Alex Perez's style favors me. He's slow, I see no danger in him. That's why I'm training to knock him out in the first round."
Given the 32-year-old champion's comments and Perez's first-round finish in his last fight, this one should start with fireworks early.
Figueiredo's power is on another level from most flyweights, and he's a noted submission finisher. He's aggressive and will lock onto anything he can find in the wake of landing one of his bombs.
To Perez's credit, he's a better finisher than most in the division. A slugfest could yield moments for the challenger, 28, as well.
However, his best friend in this bout is movement and making it a long-range kickboxing match. If he can survive the early rounds and do that, he has a shot at a decision.
That's a long shot, though.
Prediction: Figueiredo via first-round TKO
Maia Channeling Holly Holm in Preparation for Dominant Champion
Jennifer Maia faces long odds to capture the women's flyweight championship in the co-main event. She's 3-2 in her last five fights and going up against one of the most dominant women in the sport right now.
A glance at the odds would tell you this isn't expected to be competitive, but neither was the infamous fight between Holly Holm and Ronda Rousey five years ago. It's in that fight the Brazilian is finding hope and confidence she can win.
"I've been watching that fight a lot (Holly Holm vs. Ronda Rousey)," Maia told AgFight (h/t Lucas Rezende of Bloody Elbow). "Everyone thought that it was impossible for Ronda to lose. Holly went out there and surprised the world with a beautiful knockout. I look at that fight as an inspiration to surprise the world, just like Holly did a while ago."
That's a nice thought for the 32-year-old. Confidence is a big part of the fight game, and she should be doing whatever she can to build some of that. But this fight is not remotely like Holm-Rousey.
Holm-Rousey was a case of someone being a stylistic nightmare. Rousey's striking had yet to be exposed by someone with Holm's skill set. There's nothing Maia is bringing to the table that offers a clear path to victory for her.
Her jiu-jitsu is her best shot, but Shevchenko has proved to be a strong grappler and can beat her up in the clinch thus negating most paths she has to utilize it. She may avoid a finish, but it won't be pretty.
Prediction: Shevchenko via decision
Means Ready for Fun Fight with Perry
It's been five years since Tim Means was handed a Performance or Fight of the Night bonus. He was given that for his knockout of John Howard in December 2015.
The 36-year-old will have his best chance of another when he steps into the cage with Mike Perry on Saturday's main card.
Perry fights tend to be rewarded with bonuses whether it's for him, his opponent or both. He's been awarded a post-fight bonus four times, and Donald Cerrone took home a bonus as his opponent two years ago.
If the fight goes anyway Means is predicting, there's a good chance someone involved is going home richer.
"He's gonna meet me in the middle of the Octagon, and we're gonna figure out who the better fighter is and who the bigger dog is," Means said, per Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie. "With that being said, we were talking about violence earlier, and this will be a violent fight, so I'm excited for that."
Means—like Perry—has won enough to remain relevant on the fringe but lost enough to be far from the title picture. He's 4-4 in his last eight fights, but most of his losses have come by submission or in close decisions.
This should be a barn-burner, but Perry hasn't scored a knockout in three years. With power that has potentially waned, Means is a good pick to pull off the minor upset.
Prediction: Means via decision
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).
21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/NH/IA/CO/IL only. Odds and lines subject to change. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.