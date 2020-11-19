UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez Odds, Schedule, Predictions and Fight Hype

0 of 4

Leo Correa/Associated Press

UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will get his first crack at headlining a pay-per-view with his title defense against Alex Perez at UFC 255 from the Apex Facility in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The newly crowned champion was supposed to take on former bantamweight titleholder Cody Garbrandt in something that would have resembled a superfight, but the American suffered a torn bicep and was forced out of the bout.

Stepping in to take the opportunity is Perez, who has a 6-1 record in his seven UFC fights. He's shown an ability to finish contests with a TKO and submission in his two most recent wins over Jussier Formiga and Jordan Espinosa, respectively.

The flyweight title fight is the second part of a championship doubleheader. The women's flyweight division also has a title on the line as Valentina Shevchenko defends her strap against Jennifer Maia.

Here's what the whole card looks like along with odds and the latest on the biggest fights.