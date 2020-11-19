Biggest Winners and Losers from 2020 NBA Draft Night

1 of 7

Uncredited/Associated Press

Giving up Luke Kennard for the No. 19 pick felt like selling way too low. They just used the No. 12 pick on him three years ago. And though he was injured for much of this past season, he averaged 15.8 points and showed good feel in the pick-and-roll.

But the Detroit Pistons are now very much in the midst of a full-scale, tear-it-down, Process-like rebuild. And the three players they added to it on Wednesday are more than intriguing.

Killian Hayes came into the draft as the top prospect for The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, thanks to his size (6'5") and feel as a playmaker. The 19-year-old has a wise-beyond-his-years approach to the pick-and-roll, deft passing ability and at least one good shooting indicator (a near-90 free-throw percentage).

Later in the first round, they landed Isaiah Stewart, a wide-bodied 5 who can dominate the offensive glass and protect the paint on the other end. Saddiq Bey, a multipositional forward who shot 45.1 percent from three this past season, rounded out the haul.

Those three with Sekou Doumbouya gives Detroit much more long-term potential than it has had in years.

—Bailey