Packers' Aaron Rodgers Won't Pursue Broadcasting Job After Retiring from NFL

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Once Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers decides to step away from the NFL, he doesn't see himself returning in a broadcasting or commentating job.

In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, the 36-year-old said that he would consider coaching at the youth level, but "as far as the pro level," he'll be ready to give it up completely.

"I've given, physically, so much to the game, and mentally through all the years," he said. "I feel like I'll be pretty satisfied with what I did and what I contributed and move on at that point."

Rodgers, who holds more than 50 NFL passing records, is currently in the third season of a four-year, $134 million deal and in his 16th season in the league, having spent all of them in Green Bay.