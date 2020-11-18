    Wizards Reportedly Have 'Strong Interest' in Precious Achiuwa Ahead of NBA Draft

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2020

    in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
    Jessica Hill/Associated Press

    The Washington Wizards reportedly have "strong interest" in selecting Precious Achiuwa with the No. 9 pick, although it could depend on whether Onyeka Okongwu is still on the board, according to Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated

    Okongwu could be long gone by then with Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman listing him as the No. 3 player in the class, but Woo projects he will fall to Washington.

    Achiuwa would still be an intriguing consolation for the Wizards despite being ranked No. 22 overall by Wasserman.

    The 6'9" forward averaged 15.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game as a freshman last season, adding 1.9 blocks and 1.1 steals per game to become a force on both ends.

    His athleticism and a 7'2" wingspan could make him an elite defender on the wing, while he showed last year he can produce on the offensive end in a lot of ways.

    One concern for Achiuwa is that he is still relatively raw despite being older than others in his class at 21 years old. However, his floor as a versatile defender who can match up against multiple positions make him an appealing addition.

    The Wizards did draft power forward Rui Hachimura last year, but Achiuwa could represent another key piece of the rotation as the squad tries to get back into contention.

    A healthy John Wall and Bradley Beal could be enough to help Washington contend for a playoff spot in the East, but the team clearly needs more depth down low. Achiuwa is someone who could be an instant contributor, a rare trait in this class.

