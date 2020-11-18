Knicks Rumors: Tom Thibodeau Has 'Crush' on Isaac Okoro Ahead of NBA Draft

Matt Stamey/Associated Press

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has reportedly developed a "crush" on Auburn forward Isaac Okoro ahead of the 2020 NBA draft on Wednesday night.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported Thibodeau and Okoro have bonded over their "shared passion for defense," which will put the Tigers standout in firm contention when the Knicks are on the clock with the eighth pick.

