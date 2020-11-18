    Knicks Rumors: Tom Thibodeau Has 'Crush' on Isaac Okoro Ahead of NBA Draft

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2020

    Auburn forward Isaac Okoro (23) dribbles up court against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
    Matt Stamey/Associated Press

    New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has reportedly developed a "crush" on Auburn forward Isaac Okoro ahead of the 2020 NBA draft on Wednesday night.

    Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported Thibodeau and Okoro have bonded over their "shared passion for defense," which will put the Tigers standout in firm contention when the Knicks are on the clock with the eighth pick.

                         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

