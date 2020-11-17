Report: John Wall Surprised Wizards GM Said They're Building Around Bradley Beal

Nick Wass/Associated Press

It wasn't too long ago John Wall emerged as a superstar point guard around whom the Washington Wizards could build. Now he's not even at the center of the team's plans, and it doesn't appear he was informed of that before his general manager went public with it.

In an interview with ESPN's Zach Lowe on the Lowe Post, Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said he's "building this team around Bradley Beal."

That was the first Wall had heard of Sheppard's plans, per NBC Sports Washington's Chris Miller:

"Sources tell NBC Sports Washington that Wall was surprised recently to hear general manager Tommy Sheppard say the team is now building around Bradley Beal, but understood the thinking considering Beal has emerged as an All-NBA talent since Wall's absence."

Wall has been working back from a ruptured left Achilles tendon that cost him the entire 2019-20 season. The time off the floor has allowed Beal to take control of the offense, but that was seemingly only going to make the team stronger when Wall returned.

Now there's reason to wonder if Wall ever plays for the Wizards again.

On Tuesday afternoon, Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the Houston Rockets and Washington had discussed swapping John Wall and Russell Westbrook.

Both Wall and Westbrook carry similar contracts, and both are unlikely to hit free agency until 2023 if they exercise their options for the 2022-23 season. Wall may be two years younger, but it's unclear what type of player he'll be when he next takes the court.

In any case, it's clear Wall's turn as the franchise player has passed. It's now Beal's turn.

What that means for the Kentucky guard remains to be seen.