Bradley Beal Rumors: Star Wants Wizards to Improve Roster Amid Trade Buzz

Bradley Beal is under contract with the Washington Wizards through the 2021-22 season with a player option for 2022-23, and he reportedly wants to see improvements to the roster while he's still the go-to option.

Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reported the news, noting Beal wants the Wizards to improve enough to make a run at an Eastern Conference playoff spot.

This comes after Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Washington and the Houston Rockets had engaged in trade discussions about a potential Russell Westbrook-for-John Wall swap, although there is "no traction yet."

While there are concerns about Westbrook's outside shooting and how well his aggressive style of play will age as he gets older, he is a nine-time All-NBA selection and nine-time All-Star who won the 2016-17 MVP.

He has also been available of late, which would be an improvement over Wall.

The University of Kentucky product last played in a game in December 2018 because of injuries, and it is fair to question whether the 30-year-old will have the same type of burst and athleticism when he does return to the floor.

Beal has taken another step as an offensive force with Wall sidelined and averaged 30.5 points, 6.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 2019-20. However, the team was just 25-47 and missed the playoffs for the second straight season.

It wasn't that long ago Washington made the postseason four times in a five-year stretch from 2013-14 through 2017-18, but it has fallen behind Eastern Conference contenders such as the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers in recent years.

If Wall could stay healthy and return to form as a five-time All-Star, that would bring some of the improvement Beal is looking for from the roster as a whole.

Still, there is no guarantee that will happen, which means the front office may have to make a move or two if the Wizards are going to be in the playoff picture.