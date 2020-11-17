Clemson's Trevor Lawrence Feels 'Back to Normal' After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Matt Cashore/Associated Press

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence is ready to return to the field after missing his team's last two games with COVID-19.

"I feel just as good as I did when I left a few weeks ago," Lawrence said, per Pete Iacobelli of the Associated Press. "Back to normal."

Clemson plays Florida State on Saturday and is coming off a bye week, which gave its star quarterback additional time to recover. It also doesn't have much room for error after struggling some without him.

The Tigers overcame an 18-point deficit to beat Boston College and lost to Notre Dame in double-overtime while Lawrence was sidelined. Another conference loss would put them further behind the Fighting Irish and behind the Miami Hurricanes in the ACC standings, putting a potential spot in the conference title game in jeopardy.

That would also significantly hinder their chances of reaching the College Football Playoff.

Fortunately for Clemson—and NFL evaluators looking to watch him again before he potentially goes No. 1 in the 2021 draft—Lawrence is back to lead its national title push.