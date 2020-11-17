    Clemson's Trevor Lawrence Feels 'Back to Normal' After COVID-19 Diagnosis

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 17, 2020
    Alerted 1m ago in the B/R App

    Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence watches players warm up for an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)
    Matt Cashore/Associated Press

    Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence is ready to return to the field after missing his team's last two games with COVID-19.

    "I feel just as good as I did when I left a few weeks ago," Lawrence said, per Pete Iacobelli of the Associated Press. "Back to normal."

    Clemson plays Florida State on Saturday and is coming off a bye week, which gave its star quarterback additional time to recover. It also doesn't have much room for error after struggling some without him.

    The Tigers overcame an 18-point deficit to beat Boston College and lost to Notre Dame in double-overtime while Lawrence was sidelined. Another conference loss would put them further behind the Fighting Irish and behind the Miami Hurricanes in the ACC standings, putting a potential spot in the conference title game in jeopardy. 

    That would also significantly hinder their chances of reaching the College Football Playoff.

    Fortunately for Clemson—and NFL evaluators looking to watch him again before he potentially goes No. 1 in the 2021 draft—Lawrence is back to lead its national title push.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Two-Minute Drill: Venables updates injuries, asked about South Carolina job

      Two-Minute Drill: Venables updates injuries, asked about South Carolina job
      Clemson Football logo
      Clemson Football

      Two-Minute Drill: Venables updates injuries, asked about South Carolina job

      Bart Boatwright
      via The Clemson Insider

      McElroy: Absences strengthen Trevor Lawrence's Heisman case

      McElroy: Absences strengthen Trevor Lawrence's Heisman case
      Clemson Football logo
      Clemson Football

      McElroy: Absences strengthen Trevor Lawrence's Heisman case

      247Sports
      via 247Sports

      Venables says Clemson defense leaving too much "meat on the bone"

      Venables says Clemson defense leaving too much "meat on the bone"
      Clemson Football logo
      Clemson Football

      Venables says Clemson defense leaving too much "meat on the bone"

      David Hood
      via TigerNet.com

      Lawrence virus-free, 'back to normal' for Clemson

      Lawrence virus-free, 'back to normal' for Clemson
      Clemson Football logo
      Clemson Football

      Lawrence virus-free, 'back to normal' for Clemson

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com