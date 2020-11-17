    Cavs' Kevin Porter Jr. Accused of Punching Woman in Face During August Fight

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr. drives against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. was accused of "punching a woman in the face and ripping off her weave" in an August fight, according to Adam Ferrise of Cleveland.com. 

    Porter, who was arrested Sunday on suspicion of marijuana and gun possession in a separate incident, has not been charged in the reported August altercation. Police told the two women who accused Porter that they would need to contact the city prosecutor's office if they planned to pursue those accusations.  

    "There is no truth to this allegation which is why the allegation has led nowhere," Porter's attorney, Alex Spiro, said in a statement Tuesday.

    Porter was not questioned by police following the alleged Aug. 16 altercation, as he drove away from the scene before authorities arrived. Police reports said that the two women who accused Porter of punching a woman and two other witnesses offered corroborating testimonies. 

    Per Ferrise's report:

    "The women were in an apartment on the sixth floor of the building when Porter's sister and a 26-year-old woman 'exchanged words,' police reports say. Porter's sister, who is not named in the police report, punched the woman in the face, according to police.

    "The woman's 19-year-old friend told police that Porter ripped out her hair weave and punched her on the left side of her face, according to police. A witness told police the punch knocked the woman against a refrigerator."

    Another man also reportedly jumped into the alleged fight and "threw around" the 19-year-old woman.

    In the more recent incident, the 20-year-old Porter was arrested around 2 a.m. Sunday after crashing his car, with the reporting officers believing fatigue, and not impairment, contributed to the crash. Troopers reportedly found a "loaded .45-caliber handgun and suspected marijuana" in the car. 

    He was formally charged with fourth-degree felony improperly handling a gun in a motor vehicle, first-degree misdemeanor drug abuse and traffic citations for failure to control and driving without a valid license. He pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges but entered no plea on the gun charge. 

