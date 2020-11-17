Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar Set for UFC Fight Night on Jan. 16

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Max Holloway will fight Calvin Kattar in the main event of UFC Fight Night 186 on Jan. 16.

Holloway is the No. 1 featherweight and No. 8 pound-for-pound fighter in UFC's rankings. Kattar sits sixth in the featherweight division.

Holloway has dropped three of his last four fights, though one of those defeats was at the lightweight limit. He lost the featherweight title to Alexander Volkanovski by unanimous decision at UFC 245 last December than fell short in the rematch at UFC 251 in July.

Since a third straight encounter with Volkanovski is out of the question, pitting Holloway against Kattar allows him to possibly get back in the win column and work his way back to another title opportunity.

Kattar could position himself for a shot at Volkanovski by defeating Holloway instead. The 32-year-old is 6-2 since making his UFC debut in 2017. He knocked out Jeremy Stephens at UFC 249 in May before winning a unanimous decision over Dan Ige at UFC on ESPN 13 in July.

Both fighters have a lot to gain in January, and 25 of their 43 combined victories ended before the final bell. This should be a fun matchup to kick off 2021.