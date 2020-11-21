Updated 2020 WWE Survivor Series Match Card Ahead of PPV

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The best of the best in WWE will clash for bragging rights Sunday at Survivor Series, as Superstars from Raw and SmackDown cross over to prove their supremacy.

In addition to the traditional men's and women's Survivor Series matches, WWE's top champions will face their counterparts on the opposite brand, including a highly anticipated encounter between universal champion Roman Reigns and WWE titleholder Drew McIntyre.

While no titles will be on the line, Superstars will have an opportunity to make a statement, and they could also be laying down bread crumbs for future matches and rivalries in the process.

Ahead of the annual Thanksgiving week tradition, here is everything you need to know about how, when, where and why to watch Survivor Series.

Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

When: Sunday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. ET (Kickoff Show starts at 6 p.m. ET)

Watch: WWE Network

Survivor Series 2020 Match Card

Universal champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE champion Drew McIntyre

SmackDown women's champion Sasha Banks vs. Raw women's champion Asuka

Raw tag team champions New Day vs. SmackDown tag team champions The Street Profits

United States champion Bobby Lashley vs. intercontinental champion Sami Zayn

Men's 5-on-5 elimination match: Raw (AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Riddle, Sheamus, Braun Strowman) vs. SmackDown (Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, King Corbin, Otis)

Women's 5-on-5 elimination match: Raw (Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lana, Lacey Evans, Peyton Royce) vs. SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Bayley, Natalya)

Kickoff Show: Dual-Brand Battle Royal

Top Matches to Watch

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Reigns and McIntyre feuded in 2019 and had singles matches at WrestleMania and Stomping Grounds, as well as a tag team match at Extreme Rules that saw The Big Dog and The Undertaker beat the Scot and Shane McMahon.

While it wasn't long ago in the grand scheme of things, both Superstars have changed significantly since then, and their match at Survivor Series will have a very different feel.

McIntyre has developed into the top babyface in the company after previously being a monster heel, while Reigns is now the top heel. The roles are completely reversed compared to 2019, which makes Sunday's encounter a true dream match.

Fans got a taste of Reigns vs. McIntyre last week on SmackDown when the WWE champ showed up to cut a promo on The Tribal Chief and then defeated Jey Uso in the main event.

McIntyre vowed to win back the WWE Championship and earn a match against Reigns, and he did precisely that by beating Randy Orton on Raw to become a two-time WWE champion.

As great as McIntyre is, he has a massive target on his back and may have to deal with some interference from the likes of Orton, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt or perhaps even Sheamus.

That likely gives Reigns an upper hand, although it is possible Reigns could be looking over his shoulder as well after Uso beat down Daniel Bryan on his behalf a few weeks ago.

It seems like a safe bet that interference will play a role in the match, but until that happens, it will be fun to watch two of the roughest, toughest guys in wrestling go toe-to-toe in a hard-hitting affair.

New Day vs. Street Profits

In terms of dream matches that have never been seen before, The New Day vs. The Street Profits takes the cake on this year's Survivor Series card.

The New Day have been the dominant team in WWE for the past several years, but The Street Profits have taken the company by storm and are looking to carve out a path for themselves similar to the one Sunday's opponents took to the top.

Both teams were moved as part of the WWE draft, which led to them swapping the SmackDown and Raw Tag Team Championships. As a result, New Day are the clear top team on Raw and The Street Profits hold that distinction on SmackDown.

The teams haven't really interacted aside from the title swap, but they have taken jabs at each other from afar, with The New Day pretending to be The Street Profits and The Street Profits trying to get under the skin of former New Day member Big E.

While it can be argued WWE's tag team depth is somewhat lacking currently, The New Day and The Street Profits are clearly the top two teams in the company right now, and they have a chance to shine a huge spotlight on tag team wrestling Sunday.

Since it is a first-ever match that so many fans are anticipating, it stands to reason that both teams will go to great lengths to knock it out of the park and steal the show.

The New Day vs. The Street Profits is a match that could have a featured spot on WrestleMania one day, but until that happens, Survivor Series represents their chance to stand out.

It isn't a stretch to think that this contest has a chance to be the best tag team match of the year in WWE.

Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

SmackDown women's champion Sasha Banks and her Raw counterpart, Asuka, are set to renew the rivalry that took the red brand by storm earlier in the year.

Over the summer, Banks and Asuka did battle on numerous occasions for the Raw women's title. The Boss beat Asuka for the belt with some help from Bayley, but The Empress of Tomorrow managed to win it back at SummerSlam, which started the downfall of Sasha and Bayley's friendship.

Now, after beating Bayley for the SmackDown women's title at Hell in a Cell and again in a rematch, Banks is perhaps the biggest babyface the WWE women's division has to offer.

If The Boss doesn't own that distinction, it belongs to Asuka, who has been a dominant force ever since winning Money in the Bank and the Raw women's title in May.

While not much time has elapsed since Banks and Asuka faced each other last, the match will have a much different feel since they are both fan favorites now and the bout should be built more on mutual respect than The Boss trying to get the upper hand through nefarious means.

Even with The Boss and Bayley employing heel tactics, the Banks vs. Asuka matches were fantastic and helped carry the women's division through a time when Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and others were absent.

Lynch and Flair are still out of the picture, meaning Banks and Asuka have another chance to prove they belong at the top of the food chain, and one can only assume they will do precisely that given how good their previous encounters were.

