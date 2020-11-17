Report: Chris Weidman, Uriah Hall Verbally Agree to Rematch Fight at UFC 257

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Chris Weidman and Uriah Hall have reportedly agreed to a rematch at UFC 257 on Feb. 13, according to ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

It will mark the second-ever meeting between Weidman and Hall more than 10 years after their first. Weidman beat Hall by first-round technical knockout at Ring of Combat 31 in September 2010 for the Ring of Combat Middleweight Championship.

That was the third professional fight of Weidman's career, and he made his UFC debut less than six months later. Meanwhile, it was Hall's fifth pro fight, and he would go on to debut for UFC in 2013 on The Ultimate Fighter: Team Jones vs. Team Sonnen.

While Weidman was widely considered the better fighter throughout their careers, Hall has enjoyed more success recently.

The 36-year-old Weidman has lost two of his past three fights and five of his past seven. His struggles started at UFC 194 in 2015 when he dropped the UFC middleweight title to Luke Rockhold, giving him the first loss of his professional MMA career.

Before that, Weidman beat Anderson Silva for the title at UFC 162 and successfully defended it three times against a trio of UFC legends in Silva, Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The loss to Rockhold seemingly sent Weidman into a tailspin, as he lost four of his next five fights to the likes of Yoel Romero, Gegard Mousasi, Ronaldo Souza and Dominick Reyes.

Weidman did finally managed to bounce back in August, though, when he defeated Omari Akhmedov by unanimous decision on the undercard of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik.

Hall, 36, is in the midst of a three-fight winning streak, having beaten Bevon Lewis, Antonio Carlos Junior and Silva.

The win over Silva at UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva last month very well may have marked the end of Silva's illustrious UFC career.

Hall hit the skids with three consecutive losses in 2015 and 2016 to Robert Whittaker, Derek Brunson and Mousasi, but since that poor run, Hall has won four out of five fights.

For his career, Hall owns a 16-9 record with 12 wins by way of knockout, while Weidman is 15-5 with six knockout victories and four submissions.

Currently, Hall is No. 9 and Weidman is No. 10 in the UFC middleweight rankings. While they both have a long way to go before getting into the title mix against Israel Adesanya, the winner will take a big step in the right direction.