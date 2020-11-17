Gregg Marshall Resigns as Wichita State Head Coach Amid Abuse Investigation

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Wichita State athletic director Darron Boatright announced Tuesday men's head basketball coach Gregg Marshall has resigned amid an investigation into abuse allegations made against him by former players.

Marshall, who will receive a $7.75 million buyout paid out over six years, released a statement about his departure:

"This was a difficult decision, but one I feel was necessary for my family, the university and, most importantly, the student-athletes. I remain grateful for my years spent at Wichita State. I wish to thank the coaches, student-athletes, the university, the community, and all of Shocker Nation for their unending dedication, support and loyalty. I am incredibly proud of this men's basketball program and all it has achieved over the past 14 years and am confident of its continued success."

Boatright added:

"Our student-athletes are our primary concern. While the university acknowledges the success of the basketball program under Coach Marshall, this decision is in the best interest of the university, its student athletes and the WSU community. WSU will continue its pursuit of excellence with the help of its student-athletes, staff and loyal supporters of the basketball program."

Assistant coach Isaac Brown will take over the program on an interim basis ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In October, CJ Moore and Dana O'Neil of The Athletic reported Wichita State launched an internal investigation into claims Marshall was physically abusive toward players and coaches and verbally abusive to both members of the Shockers program and other members of the school community.

Marshall allegedly attacked former player Shaq Morris after Morris challenged a shot in practice during the 2015-16 season. Marshall allegedly shoved Morris in the back and then, after kicking him out of practice, followed him out of the gym and punched him from behind on the upper back by the neck, according to The Athletic.

The report alleges he also put his hands around the neck of a staff member after a poor practice session during the same season.

Marshall was known for his "combativeness" throughout the athletic department, including an instance where he yelled at a student-athlete from another sport and attempted to punch him through the car window for parking in the coach's designated spot on campus, per The Athletic.

"It wasn't just players—the academic people, the marketing, everybody. If you had to associate with Wichita State basketball, you got caught in the crossfire," a former player said. "I lost respect for him because I saw the way he treated my teammates and other people."

Marshall released a statement after the allegations became public last month:

The 57-year-old South Carolina native took over the Wichita State program in 2007 after a decade as head coach at Winthrop, which was his first job leading a staff.

He posted a 331-121 record (.732 winning percentage) across 13 seasons with the Shockers. They earned seven straight NCAA tournament appearances beginning in 2012 and reached the Final Four in 2013. Wichita State also won the NIT in 2011.

Marshall led Winthrop to a 194-83 record (.700) in nine years.

Brown joined the Shockers' staff in 2014. This will be his first career head coaching opportunity.