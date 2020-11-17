NBA Free Agents 2020: Top Rumors and Predictions Before NBA Draft

NBA Free Agents 2020: Top Rumors and Predictions Before NBA DraftNovember 17, 2020
The 2020 NBA offseason is heating up in a hurry.
Teams have already set about improving their rosters, with the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers making a play for Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Dennis Schroder and OKC subsequently reportedly sending Chris Paul to the upstart Phoenix Suns in the first real blockbuster of the offseason.
Each of the past few days have also been jam-packed with rumors, chief among them being James Harden's decision to reject a $50 million-per-year extension in the hopes of being traded to the Brooklyn Nets, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The drama should only intensify with the NBA draft on Wednesday and free agency beginning on Friday.
Here are some of the latest free-agent rumors and predictions for Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet and a pair of Denver Nuggets forwards.
Fred VanVleet
VanVleet had a tremendous season in his first full year as a starter.
The former Wichita State star averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds during the regular season while also shooting 39 percent from deep on 6.9 attempts per game. VanVleet also excelled as a defensive playmaker, averaging 1.9 steals and routinely taking on some of the toughest assignments.
VanVleet has made no bones about his desire to sign a big contract. The 26-year-old said recently on JJ Redick's "The Old Man and the Three" podcast he has proved himself a winner throughout his career, and would like to reap the financial rewards (h/t NBA.com):
"I'm trying to get paid, man. I'm not shy about that. I don't have to tell people that I value winning. Like, just look at my story, do your research, I've never been on a losing team in my entire life. … I won a championship and now it's time to cash out. I'm 26. … I'm only four years in [to his NBA career] but I feel like I'm on the verge of blossoming even more, with more of a lead role."
However, some teams—like the New York Knicks—appear to have reservations about showing VanVleet the money.
Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported other teams interested in VanVleet feel the Knicks would be "hesitant" to pay him a four-year deal. Begley noted this likely means the breakout guard is heading back to Toronto.
It only makes sense for the Raptors to re-sign VanVleet. They own his Bird rights and can outbid any team to bring him back to Toronto. Additionally, Kyle Lowry will be on an expiring deal this season, and there is no guaranteeing he will be on the roster beyond next year.
VanVleet has shown increased production in each season, and he could be a building block for the Raptors alongside Pascal Siakam.
All signs point to VanVleet inking a new deal to remain in Toronto.
Prediction: VanVleet re-signs with the Raptors
Jerami Grant
The Nuggets have multiple forwards heading into free agency.
Mason Plumlee and Paul Millsap are unrestricted, and Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Monday Jerami Grant declined his player option for the 2020-21 campaign, also making him a free agent.
Denver acquired Grant in July of 2019, and he subsequently gave the Nuggets an athletic transition scorer capable of spacing the floor and guarding multiple positions.
Grant averaged 12.0 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting nearly 39 percent from beyond the arc on 3.5 attempts per game. He also elevated his stock with a strong run of games against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, showing a high level of activity and posing as one of Denver's top options with Jamal Murray nursing a hamstring issues and Nikola Jokic often dealing with foul trouble.
The 26-year-old is sure to have a pretty large market.
Mike Singer of the Denver Post previously reported the Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons were rumored to have interest in Grant. The Suns might make even more sense after acquiring Paul, especially if they stretch Dario Saric. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald also reported the Heat had interest in Grant, though Miami could face salary-cap issues in bringing Grant aboard.
However, a return to the Rocky Mountains makes the most sense. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported last month Grant and the Nuggets had "mutual interest" in a new deal, and Denver is almost certainly going to sign at least one of their free-agent forwards.
Grant is the youngest of the three, and he also has more upside given his shooting, athleticism and general versatility on both ends of the floor.
Prediction: Grant re-signs with the Nuggets
Paul Millsap
Millsap is the likeliest of the three Nuggets forwards to land elsewhere.
The 35-year-old is still extremely productive, but his age and possible contract demands might price him out of Denver's range, especially if the Nuggets hope to re-sign both Grant and Plumlee. So, in the event Millsap leaves Denver, where will he land?
Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported the Portland Trail Blazers are expected to pursue Millsap in free agency, and it seems like an ideal fit.
The Trail Blazers lack the kind of stretch-bigs and versatile forwards that have become so popular in the modern NBA. As O'Connor noted, Portland was also powerless to slow down the likes of Anthony Davis in the playoffs.
Millsap is an appealing target, in this regard. The four-time All-Star shot 43.5 percent from beyond the arc on 2.4 attempts per game, averaging 11.6 points and also chipping in with 5.7 rebounds. Millsap can also guard multiple positions, and he played a major role in slowing Davis down in the conference finals.
Perhaps most importantly, Millsap might have a hard time getting anything more than a one-year deal, which is a plus for a Portland team pressed for cap space.
Prediction: Millsap signs with the Trail Blazers
All stats obtained via Basketball Reference, unless otherwise noted.