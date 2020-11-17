NBA Free Agents 2020: Top Rumors and Predictions Before NBA Draft

1 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

VanVleet had a tremendous season in his first full year as a starter.

The former Wichita State star averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds during the regular season while also shooting 39 percent from deep on 6.9 attempts per game. VanVleet also excelled as a defensive playmaker, averaging 1.9 steals and routinely taking on some of the toughest assignments.

VanVleet has made no bones about his desire to sign a big contract. The 26-year-old said recently on JJ Redick's "The Old Man and the Three" podcast he has proved himself a winner throughout his career, and would like to reap the financial rewards (h/t NBA.com):

"I'm trying to get paid, man. I'm not shy about that. I don't have to tell people that I value winning. Like, just look at my story, do your research, I've never been on a losing team in my entire life. … I won a championship and now it's time to cash out. I'm 26. … I'm only four years in [to his NBA career] but I feel like I'm on the verge of blossoming even more, with more of a lead role."

However, some teams—like the New York Knicks—appear to have reservations about showing VanVleet the money.

Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported other teams interested in VanVleet feel the Knicks would be "hesitant" to pay him a four-year deal. Begley noted this likely means the breakout guard is heading back to Toronto.

It only makes sense for the Raptors to re-sign VanVleet. They own his Bird rights and can outbid any team to bring him back to Toronto. Additionally, Kyle Lowry will be on an expiring deal this season, and there is no guaranteeing he will be on the roster beyond next year.

VanVleet has shown increased production in each season, and he could be a building block for the Raptors alongside Pascal Siakam.

All signs point to VanVleet inking a new deal to remain in Toronto.

Prediction: VanVleet re-signs with the Raptors