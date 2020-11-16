    Chris Paul Trade Rumors: Bucks Never Engaged in Talks with Thunder on PG

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IINovember 17, 2020

    FILE - Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul (3) makes a pass during the first half of an NBA first-round playoff basketball game against the Houston Rockets in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., in this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, file photo. A person with knowledge of the situation says All-Star guard Chris Paul is being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Phoenix Suns, where he'll play alongside one of the league's most dynamic young scorers in fellow All-Star Devin Booker. The Thunder are acquiring Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre, Jalen Lecque, Ty Jerome and a first-round pick that will be conveyed sometime between 2022 and 2025, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been finalized by the league. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    As the Oklahoma City Thunder shopped Chris Paul, the Milwaukee Bucks "never engaged" on the 10-time All-Star, according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix.

    Paul is headed to the Phoenix Suns, a year after the Houston Rockets sent him to the Thunder in a trade for Russell Westbrook and draft picks. Last season, the 35-year-old was named an All-Star for the first time in four seasons, posting 17.6 points, 6.7 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.

       

