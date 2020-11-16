Chris Paul Trade Rumors: Bucks Never Engaged in Talks with Thunder on PG

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

As the Oklahoma City Thunder shopped Chris Paul, the Milwaukee Bucks "never engaged" on the 10-time All-Star, according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix.

Paul is headed to the Phoenix Suns, a year after the Houston Rockets sent him to the Thunder in a trade for Russell Westbrook and draft picks. Last season, the 35-year-old was named an All-Star for the first time in four seasons, posting 17.6 points, 6.7 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.

