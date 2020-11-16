White Sox Manager Tony La Russa's DUI Charges Refiled Following Dismissal

Mike Groll/Associated Press

The charges related to Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa's arrest for driving while intoxicated were refiled Monday in Chandler, Arizona.

James Fegan of The Athletic reported the news, noting a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Attorney's Office (MCAO) and La Russa's attorney, Larry Kazan, confirmed the charges were refiled after the MCAO granted a motion to dismiss them on Friday.

Both the spokesperson and Kazan said the case was initially misfiled, which led to the dismissal and refiling.

Fegan noted the White Sox issued a statement on the arrest and charges last week after officially hiring La Russa on Oct. 29.

"Tony deserves all the assumptions and protections granted to everyone in a court of law, especially while this is a pending matter," the statement read. "Once his case reaches resolution in the courts, we will have more to say. The White Sox understand the seriousness of these charges."

La Russa, who was also arrested for driving while intoxicated in 2007 when he was the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals, was arrested on Feb. 24. Jeff Passan, Paula Lavigne and Charlie Moynihan of ESPN reported the police officer described him as "argumentative."

The ESPN report also pointed out the case was initially filed on Oct. 28, which was one day before the White Sox officially hired La Russa.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Last Monday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today cited a high-ranking team official who said the manager's job was not in jeopardy.

Chicago's decision to hire the 76-year-old La Russa was a surprise even before this case became public knowledge. While he is a Hall of Famer with three World Series titles, he also hasn't managed since the 2011 season.