    Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Says He Expected Transition to NFL to Be 'A Lot Harder

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2020

    El quarterback novato Tua Tagovailoa, de los Dolphins de Miami, prepara el pase en el duelo de NFL ante los Chargers de Los Ángeles, el domingo 15 de noviembre de 2020, en Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Foto/Wilfredo Lee)
    Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

    The transition to the NFL has perhaps been too easy for Miami Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa, who is 3-0 as a starter since taking over in Week 8. 

    "I expected it to be a lot harder," he said of playing in the NFL, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. 

    "Not that it's not hard," he added.

    Tagovailoa didn't need to do much in his first win over the Los Angeles Rams thanks to two non-offensive touchdowns from the Dolphins. The 2020 No. 5 overall pick showed his talent in the last two weeks, however, outdueling Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 before beating Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

    The quarterback now has five touchdown passes and zero interceptions in four appearances, producing a 104.8 passer rating.

    One factor has been the limited variety from opposing defenses. Tagovailoa said he expected a lot of different looks from opponents but hasn't seen it yet.

    Future defensive coordinators might have to step up their efforts in order to stop the Alabama product after his hot start.

