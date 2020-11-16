3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 10 Win

0 of 3

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders picked up their sixth win of the 2020 season on Sunday, and they did so in impressive fashion. They lambasted the rival Denver Broncos during a 37-12 blowout that should have the rest of the AFC on notice.

While Las Vegas still has to get past the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West, the Raiders already have one head-to-head win over Patrick Mahomes and Co. Sunday's win should give the Raiders a ton of momentum heading into next week's rematch with Kansas City.

Here are three key takeaways from Las Vegas' Week 10 win and a look at what they could mean moving forward.