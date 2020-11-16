3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 10 Win

3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 10 WinNovember 16, 2020
The Las Vegas Raiders picked up their sixth win of the 2020 season on Sunday, and they did so in impressive fashion. They lambasted the rival Denver Broncos during a 37-12 blowout that should have the rest of the AFC on notice.
While Las Vegas still has to get past the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West, the Raiders already have one head-to-head win over Patrick Mahomes and Co. Sunday's win should give the Raiders a ton of momentum heading into next week's rematch with Kansas City.
Here are three key takeaways from Las Vegas' Week 10 win and a look at what they could mean moving forward.
The Raiders Backfield Is Elite
There have been some fantastic backfield tandems in the NFL this season. On Sunday, the Raiders showed that theirs should be included among the very best. The duo of Josh Jacobs and Devontae Booker absolutely dominated the Denver defense, paving the way for an easy win.
Jacobs and Booker each scored two rushing touchdowns on Sunday. They also combined for 193 yards on the ground, more than 200 scrimmage yards and five receptions. Regardless of which back was handling the load at the time, the Broncos failed to find an answer.
This marked the second time in three games that Las Vegas has gone over 200 rushing yards, and it showcases what the team's offensive identity should be moving forward.
The Raiders can dominate on the ground, which gives them an advantage against teams like the Chiefs, who rank just 29th against the run.
Derek Carr Is the Right Quarterback for This Team
Do you remember when Jon Gruden first took over as Las Vegas' head coach and speculation swirled that he wanted to move on from quarterback Derek Carr? After 10 weeks of 2020 action, such speculation seems downright silly.
Carr didn't post huge numbers against Denver—he was 16-of-25 for 154 yards—but he was efficient, careful with the football and made a handful of big-time throws. In short, he was and has been exactly the quarterback this team needs.
"This guy's a great quarterback," Gruden told reporters early in the season. "We're surrounding him with better players. And once our defense, I think, starts playing to their potential, he can even be better."
With an improved supporting cast, Carr has indeed been good. He has thrown for 2,156 yards with 16 touchdowns and just two interceptions. While he isn't going to make noise in a crowded MVP race, Carr is playing at a Pro Bowl level and should have silenced critics for the foreseeable future.
The Raiders Have a Defense After All
While Las Vegas has struggled to contain opposing offenses for much of the season, they were spectacular against Drew Lock and the Broncos on Sunday. Lock was sacked twice, pressured often and goaded into throwing four interceptions on the afternoon.
As a result, Denver mustered a mere 12 points and 131 total yards of offense.
Las Vegas proved that it can indeed win games defensively, and this could be a springboard for more strong outings on that side of the ball.
Are the Raiders going to completely shut down teams like Kansas City or the Indianapolis Colts down the stretch? Probably not, but if they can create a few big plays each game—as they did against Denver—the Raiders are going to have a very good chance of winning the majority of their remaining games and storming into the postseason.