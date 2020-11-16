3 Takeaways from Buccaneers' Week 10 WinNovember 16, 2020
3 Takeaways from Buccaneers' Week 10 Win
The ability to bounce back from deflating results was the main theme of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 46-23 win over the Carolina Panthers.
The Bucs put the horrendous performance from Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints in the rearview mirror and strengthened their bid for a postseason position.
On an individual level, Ronald Jones II displayed the same bounce-back fight after he turned the ball over on a fumble in the first quarter.
Jones responded to the giveaway by producing a 98-yard touchdown run and coming eight yards short of a 200-yard performance on the ground.
Jones earned more rushing yards on the long scoring play than Carolina produced as a whole.
Tampa Bay's defensive control of the trenches allowed Tom Brady and the offense to pull away and earn the team's third margin of victory over 20 points this season.
Ronald Jones' Recovery from Early Turnover Helped Bucs Pull Away
When Jones fumbled after catching a pass from Brady in the first quarter, he could have received limited touches for the rest of the contest.
Two weeks ago, Jones fumbled against the New York Giants and finished with seven carries for 23 yards.
The opposite situation occurred on Sunday, as Jones continued to get more touches and paid off the coaching staff for their faith in him by delivering the knockout blow on his 98-yard touchdown run.
Jones' long-distance touchdown opened the Tampa Bay lead to nine points and it led to Tampa Bay earning four of the final five scoring plays of the contest.
Tampa Bay put up points four minutes after the 98-yard score through a Ryan Succop field goal. That was produced by a Jason Pierre-Paul interception on the first play of Carolina's drive following the Jones touchdown.
In the fourth quarter, Jones helped close out the victory by gaining 39 yards on drives that finished on a Brady touchdown run and a Rob Gronkowski catch in the end zone.
If Jones uses Sunday's performance as a confidence booster for the rest of the season, the Bucs could have a dangerous two-pronged offensive attack that could help them win games against other contenders, starting with the Week 11 meeting with the Los Angeles Rams.
Rushing Defense Thrives Against Mike Davis
Mike Davis proved to be a reliable backup to Christian McCaffrey this season, so the Tampa Bay defense did not face an easier task with McCaffrey out of the Carolina offense.
The Tampa Bay front seven limited Davis' impact on the contest by holding him to 32 yards on seven carries. The Panthers running back was also held to 12 receiving yards on four catches.
Those totals mirrored the shut down caused by the New Orleans Saints in Week 7, when Davis produced 36 total yards.
The Bucs finished with seven tackles for loss from six different defenders. Shaquil Barrett was the only player with multiple TFLs.
Barrett, Pierre-Paul and Justin Watson each recorded a sack and combined for five quarterback hits to keep Teddy Bridgewater from changing the game with the rushing attack down.
Tampa Bay has held all but two of its opponents under 100 rushing yards. Sunday marked the first time since Week 7 that it forced a foe beneath triple digits on the ground.
Antonio Brown Got More Comfortable in Passing Game
Antonio Brown finished with one more reception than Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.
Brady's willingness to get Brown involved in the passing attack has been clear in the last two weeks. Brown has 10 catches on 13 targets.
With Brown looking more comfortable in the passing game, Brady could have three solid options to work with at wide receiver, plus Gronkowski across the middle and in the red zone.
Brady proved on Sunday that Brown's presence on the field will not limit the touches earned by Godwin and Evans. Godwin led the Bucs with 11 targets and both players outgained the new signing.
If Brown continues to earn five or more targets, the Bucs' passing offense could threaten even the best defenses in the NFL with their deep receiving group.
The NFC wild-card battle with the Rams will present Brown, Godwin and Evans with a tough matchup, but the real challenge could come in two weeks.
If Tampa Bay wants to keep up with the pace of the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12, it has to utilize all three of its top receivers in a similar fashion to how Patrick Mahomes splits up passing production to his group of wide outs.
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.