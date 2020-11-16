3 Takeaways from Buccaneers' Week 10 Win

0 of 3

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The ability to bounce back from deflating results was the main theme of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 46-23 win over the Carolina Panthers.

The Bucs put the horrendous performance from Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints in the rearview mirror and strengthened their bid for a postseason position.

On an individual level, Ronald Jones II displayed the same bounce-back fight after he turned the ball over on a fumble in the first quarter.

Jones responded to the giveaway by producing a 98-yard touchdown run and coming eight yards short of a 200-yard performance on the ground.

Jones earned more rushing yards on the long scoring play than Carolina produced as a whole.

Tampa Bay's defensive control of the trenches allowed Tom Brady and the offense to pull away and earn the team's third margin of victory over 20 points this season.