3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 10 Win
November 16, 2020
Daniel Jones' 34-yard touchdown run on the New York Giants' first drive Sunday set the tone for an impressive performance to remain alive in the NFC East hunt.
The Giants avenged their Week 7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles by winning 27-17 at MetLife Stadium in Week 10.
Jones' scamper for the opening score was one of a few plays made by the second-year quarterback that drew a positive reaction.
New York's defense broke its run of three straight 20-point concessions by forcing plenty of early stops to Philadelphia drives.
Because of Philadelphia's Week 3 tie, the Giants are still behind the Eagles in the NFC East standings, but Sunday's victory put them in better position to strike for the divisional crown out of their Week 11 bye.
Daniel Jones Was Reliable Enough to Lead Team to Win
Jones did not produce a spectacular stat line, but he avoided mistakes and did enough to lead the Giants to their third win of the season.
One of his best decisions came on the touchdown run, when he kept the ball and skirted through the left side of the offensive line and into the end zone. The rushing score was Jones' first of the season, and it turned out to be the only touchdown he was directly responsible for.
The second-year signal-caller out of Duke recorded a season high in carries with nine and was effective in the pocket by going 21-of-28 for 244 yards.
Jones' four-game passing touchdown streak came to an end Sunday, but he made some important throws to set up scoring plays.
In the third quarter, Jones answered Boston Scott's 56-yard touchdown run by connecting with Sterling Shepard and Golden Tate for gains of 27 and 38 yards, respectively. Those two completions set up Wayne Gallman's 1-yard rushing score.
On the final scoring drive, Jones hooked up with Darius Slayton for a 40-yard pass play that put the Giants in field-goal range. Graham Gano connected on a 44-yard field goal three plays later.
If Jones remains consistent in the pocket and chips in on the ground, the Giants could be set up to have a few decent offensive performances over their final six games of the regular season, a run that begins against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12.
Wayne Gallman Continued Strong Run in Place of Saquon Barkley
No one asked Gallman to do the exact things Saquon Barkley would do before the star running back suffered a torn ACL.
Instead of trying to make game-breaking plays, Gallman has made consistent gains out of the backfield for the Giants over the past four contests.
Gallman's two-touchdown performance extended his scoring streak to four games. He also produced a season high in carries with 18.
Since Week 7, the Clemson product has averaged 13.5 carries and 49.8 yards per game. He eclipsed both of those totals in the past two weeks. If Gallman continues to be that effective, or better, in the final six games, he will take some pressure off Jones and hand the Giants a balanced offense.
If he receives closer to 20 touches out of the bye, Gallman should finish above Jones in the rushing-yard column each week. He was nine short of the quarterback Sunday, but that was because of Jones' long touchdown run.
3rd-Down Defense Prevented Eagles' Offense from Getting Back into Game
New York shut out Philadelphia on third down Sunday.
The Giants stopped the Eagles nine times on third down and then halted their progress on two fourth-down attempts.
The first third-down stop may have been the most important. James Bradberry prevented a Carson Wentz pass from reaching Jalen Reagor, and it forced the Eagles to kick a field goal.
If Philadelphia had converted on that play, it would have inched closer to the end zone and may have equalized the contest right after Jones' opening score. Instead, the Giants gained confidence on defense and did not allow the Eagles to score for the rest of the first half.
Some of Philadelphia's third-down conversion attempts failed because of poor throws by Wentz, but others were thwarted by pass breakups or tackles for short gains.
In the fourth quarter, Blake Martinez and Kyler Fackrell combined to stop Miles Sanders and Dexter Lawrence sacked Wentz on two of the visitors' three third-down attempts.
If the Giants keep up that efficiency from Week 12 on, they could pose a significant challenge to the Eagles for the NFC East crown.
