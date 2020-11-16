3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 10 Win

1 of 3

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Jones did not produce a spectacular stat line, but he avoided mistakes and did enough to lead the Giants to their third win of the season.

One of his best decisions came on the touchdown run, when he kept the ball and skirted through the left side of the offensive line and into the end zone. The rushing score was Jones' first of the season, and it turned out to be the only touchdown he was directly responsible for.

The second-year signal-caller out of Duke recorded a season high in carries with nine and was effective in the pocket by going 21-of-28 for 244 yards.

Jones' four-game passing touchdown streak came to an end Sunday, but he made some important throws to set up scoring plays.

In the third quarter, Jones answered Boston Scott's 56-yard touchdown run by connecting with Sterling Shepard and Golden Tate for gains of 27 and 38 yards, respectively. Those two completions set up Wayne Gallman's 1-yard rushing score.

On the final scoring drive, Jones hooked up with Darius Slayton for a 40-yard pass play that put the Giants in field-goal range. Graham Gano connected on a 44-yard field goal three plays later.

If Jones remains consistent in the pocket and chips in on the ground, the Giants could be set up to have a few decent offensive performances over their final six games of the regular season, a run that begins against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12.