3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 10 Win

0 of 3

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

It wasn't the Green Bay Packers' best showing of the 2020 season, but that didn't matter. They still held on for a 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lambeau Field on Sunday, remaining in control of the NFC North while improving to 7-2.

Green Bay took the lead with nine minutes, three seconds to go in the fourth quarter on a six-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams. From there, its defense shut down the Jags for the rest of the game to notch the win.

After its Week 5 bye, Green Bay lost two of its next three games. Now, it's won two straight, as it followed up its Week 9 victory over the San Francisco 49ers with a close win over Jacksonville 10 days later.

The Packers own a two-game lead in the NFC North over the Chicago Bears, who are set to play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

Here are three takeaways from Green Bay's win on Sunday.