    Lamar Jackson Says Ravens Are 'Ticked Off' After Loss to Patriots

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2020

    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson passes during torrential rain in the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
    Elise Amendola/Associated Press

    Lamar Jackson is not happy following Baltimore's 23-17 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

    "We ticked off," he told reporters. "You know, don't nobody like losing."

    It was a tough game for Jackson and the Ravens offense, which managed 357 yards from scrimmage and turned the ball over just once but struggled to score in the rainy, windy conditions. Three Matt Skura snaps sailed past Jackson in the shotgun, costing the Ravens yardage in important moments. 

    Jackson finished 24-of-34 for 249 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while also leading the team in rushing yards with 55. 

    In general, it's been a tough season for Jackson, who has regressed from his 2019 MVP season. The Ravens, in turn, are 6-3 and now find themselves three games behind their rivals, the 9-0 Pittsburgh Steelers, in the race for the AFC North title. 

