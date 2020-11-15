    Josh Hart: James Harden Trade Would Result in Nets Winning 2021 NBA Title

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2020

    Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives to the basket between New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3), center Derrick Favors (22) and guard Kenrich Williams (34) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. The Rockets won 122-116. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

    New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart is not interested in James Harden ending up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the Brooklyn Nets.

    Amidst a report that Harden had put the Nets atop his wish list should he be traded, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Ramona Shelburne and Zach Lowe, Hart tweeted that he would just skip 2021 altogether if that trio came together:

    Whether those three would be able to coexist on the court is a different conversation altogether. But there's little question the talent on such a roster would be frightening. 

    Hart doesn't want to find out whether it would work.  

    Related

      Report: AD to Become Free Agent

      Anthony Davis will decline his $28.7M player option to become an unrestricted free agent (Yahoo)

      Report: AD to Become Free Agent
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: AD to Become Free Agent

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Harden May Be Open to Nets Trade

      The idea of reuniting with KD is 'resonating' with Rockets star, but teams have not discussed a trade yet

      Report: Harden May Be Open to Nets Trade
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Harden May Be Open to Nets Trade

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Harden May Push to Leave HOU

      Rockets star is 'increasingly uneasy' of team's ability to compete and is considering 'pushing' to play elsewhere

      Report: Harden May Push to Leave HOU
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Harden May Push to Leave HOU

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Lakers to Present Several Contract Options to AD

      Report: Lakers to Present Several Contract Options to AD
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Lakers to Present Several Contract Options to AD

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report