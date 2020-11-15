Josh Hart: James Harden Trade Would Result in Nets Winning 2021 NBA Title

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart is not interested in James Harden ending up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the Brooklyn Nets.

Amidst a report that Harden had put the Nets atop his wish list should he be traded, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Ramona Shelburne and Zach Lowe, Hart tweeted that he would just skip 2021 altogether if that trio came together:

Whether those three would be able to coexist on the court is a different conversation altogether. But there's little question the talent on such a roster would be frightening.

Hart doesn't want to find out whether it would work.