    Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins 'Dunked On' 3 Bills Players While Catching Hail Mary

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 16, 2020
    El wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10), de los Cardinals de Arizona, atrapa el pase del triunfo ante la marca del free safety Jordan Poyer (21) y el strong safety Micah Hyde (23), de los Bills de Buffalo, en el juego del domingo 15 de noviembre de 2020, en Glendale, Arizona. (AP Foto/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray rolled to his left, evaded oncoming pass-rushers, threw across his body and found wideout DeAndre Hopkins for a 43-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass with two seconds left to beat the Buffalo Bills 32-30 on Sunday.

    Hopkins outjumped three Bills defenders to pull down the ball and score the game-winning touchdown, and after the game, he provided an apt cross-sport analogy to describe the moment:

    The Cardinals looked like they'd lose after Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs made a diving 21-yard touchdown reception with 34 seconds remaining to help give Buffalo a 30-26 lead.

    However, Arizona went 75 yards in four plays, using three timeouts in the process.

    Murray had faith the pass would be completed, telling Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk as much after the game:

    "I definitely thought it had a chance when I let it go. Just the feeling of it. When I rolled out, the play was designed to roll out to the left, [I] had to make somebody miss then just give the best shooter in the league a chance. And he came down with the ball...I knew when I let it go, I think I was facing the sideline after I let it go, so I'm literally looking at my teammates.

    "But I knew when I let it go, I thought it had a good chance. Every quarterback kind of has that feeling when you let it go whether it's good or not. Like I said, it felt good, and it went in."

    The 6-3 Cardinals are currently in a three-way tie for first in the NFC West with the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams but hold a tiebreaker edge over both teams.

    Murray and Hopkins have played integral roles in the team's current standing: The signal-caller now has 27 total touchdowns (17 passing, 10 rushing), and Hopkins is second in the NFL with 67 receptions and 861 yards.

