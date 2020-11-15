    Anthony Stewart, UT-Martin Men's Basketball Coach, Dies at Age 50

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2020

    Tennessee-Martin coach Anthony Stewart watches during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Baylor on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
    Michael Wyke/Associated Press

    UT-Martin men's basketball coach Anthony Stewart died Sunday at 50.

    "We are stunned to hear this tragic news," athletic director Kurt McGuffin said in a statement. "Coach Stewart was a true leader to every one of the young men he coached. He emphasized the meaning of a college degree and instilled professionalism in each of his student-athletes. We ask for privacy during this difficult time."

    Stewart was approaching his fifth season on the sidelines for the Skyhawks. He had first joined UT-Martin as associate head coach under Heath Schroyer in 2014. Following Schroyer's departure in 2016, Stewart was promoted.

    Prior to arriving, he had assistant coaching spells at Ohio, Southern Illinois, Wyoming, Long Beach State and Columbus State Community College.

    UT-Martin went 22-13 and reached the second round of the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament in 2016-17—the high-water mark of Stewart's tenure. He compiled a 53-73 overall record.

    His son, Parker, was the Skyhawks' second-leading scorer (19.2 points) in 2019-20. The 6'5" guard is a redshirt junior this season.

    UT-Martin is scheduled to tip off its 2020-21 slate against Southeast Missouri on Dec. 12.

