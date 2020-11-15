Video: Cardinals' Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins Stun Bills on Hail Mary for Win

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Look away now, Houston Texans fans.

DeAndre Hopkins, who Houston traded to the Arizona Cardinals prior to the 2020 season, made arguably the play of the year to lead his team to a 32-30 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

On Arizona's final offensive play, Kyler Murray scrambled around in the backfield before uncorking a Hail Mary to the end zone in desperation. Hopkins rewarded him by skying over multiple defenders to come down with the ball and give the Cardinals the win.

It didn't take them long to react to the play:

The wide receiver even caught the attention of LeBron James:

It came on the possession after Josh Allen appeared to lead the Bills to a win by directing a 12-play, 78-yard drive to give Buffalo the lead with 34 seconds remaining. He found Stefon Diggs in the end zone for what looked to be the most memorable moment of the back-and-forth contest.

So much for that.