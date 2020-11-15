Will Muschamp Fired by South Carolina Amid 2-5 Start: Mike Bobo Named Interim HC

Bruce Newman/Associated Press

Will Muschamp did not make it through his fifth season as the head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks.

On Sunday, Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports reported South Carolina elected to part ways with Muschamp following a 2-5 start to the 2020 campaign. South Carolina allowed 59 points in a 17-point loss to the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday and has lost three in a row following a 2-2 start.

South Carolina confirmed the news and said offensive coordinator Mike Bobo would be the interim head coach.

South Carolina hired Muschamp prior to the 2016 campaign with the hope he could lead the program to new heights after Steve Spurrier was in charge for 11 seasons.

It appeared as if Muschamp had the Gamecocks headed in the right direction when he improved on his 6-7 record in his first season with a 9-4 mark and Outback Bowl victory over Michigan in his second season.

Unfortunately for South Carolina, that was the high point of his tenure.

The SEC East school went 7-6 in 2018 and 4-8 in 2019 and is nowhere near the likes of Florida, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M and others in the conference. Muschamp was just 28-30 during his time, which is partially a testament to the difficulty of playing in the SEC and partially a testament to his underachieving ways as a head coach.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He was also the head coach of Florida from 2011 until the school fired him 11 games into the 2014 campaign and was just 28-21 with one season of more than seven wins.

That is far below even baseline expectations for the proud Gators program.

As for the Gamecocks, Clint Buckley of 247Sports noted they extended Muschamp's contract through the 2024 season at the end of the 2018 campaign. However, Muschamp reworked his deal last December in an effort to keep running backs coach Thomas Brown on staff, cutting his contract buyout from $15.3 million to $13.2 million.