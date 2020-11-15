Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Market Is 'Relatively Barren' for Rockets PG

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets may be willing to deal point guard Russell Westbrook this offseason, but it doesn't sound as though the rest of the NBA is interested.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Ramona Shelburne and Zach Lowe of ESPN, "The Rockets have been actively searching for trade partners for Westbrook, but that marketplace is proving relatively barren, sources said. Westbrook, 32, has three years and $131.5 million left on his contract—including a $46.7 million player option in 2022-23."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.