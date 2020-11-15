    Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Market Is 'Relatively Barren' for Rockets PG

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2020

    Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook is held back by a referee as he argues during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The Houston Rockets may be willing to deal point guard Russell Westbrook this offseason, but it doesn't sound as though the rest of the NBA is interested.   

    According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Ramona Shelburne and Zach Lowe of ESPN, "The Rockets have been actively searching for trade partners for Westbrook, but that marketplace is proving relatively barren, sources said. Westbrook, 32, has three years and $131.5 million left on his contract—including a $46.7 million player option in 2022-23."

                               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Report: Harden May Push to Leave HOU

      Rockets star is 'increasingly uneasy' of team's ability to compete and is considering 'pushing' to play elsewhere

      Report: Harden May Push to Leave HOU
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Harden May Push to Leave HOU

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Harden May Be Open to Nets Trade

      The idea of reuniting with KD is 'resonating' with Rockets star, but teams have not discussed a trade yet

      Report: Harden May Be Open to Nets Trade
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Report: Harden May Be Open to Nets Trade

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA's Projected Salary Cap Reportedly Set for 2021-2024 Seasons

      NBA's Projected Salary Cap Reportedly Set for 2021-2024 Seasons
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA's Projected Salary Cap Reportedly Set for 2021-2024 Seasons

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      DEN ‘Strong Threat’ for Jrue

      Nuggets have attempted to trade into top 10 of draft in hopes to reroute pick to NOLA for Jrue Holiday (SI)

      DEN ‘Strong Threat’ for Jrue
      NBA logo
      NBA

      DEN ‘Strong Threat’ for Jrue

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report