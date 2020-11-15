Syracuse HC Jim Boeheim Announces He Tested Positive for COVID-19

Ben McKeown/Associated Press

Syracuse men's basketball head coach Jim Boeheim announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19:

The 75-year-old Boeheim, who is asymptomatic and currently in isolation, is the second high-profile men's college hoops coach to test positive this month. Michigan State announced Monday that head coach Tom Izzo had a positive COVID-19 test.

Basketball activities are now paused for the Orange, per director of athletics John Wildhack.

Syracuse ran another round of tests after Boeheim's positive result, and another case emerged for one unnamed member of the program.

"We are following all CDC guidelines and ACC protocols, and working closely with the Onondaga County Department of Health, to mitigate further transmission of the virus," Wildhack said.

"All members of the basketball program will be tested again, multiple times, over the next week."

Should Boeheim be forced to miss any time, then Adrian Autry, the associate head coach, would lead the team.

College basketball teams have encountered numerous issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which is spiking across the United States.

Per the COVID Tracking Project, states reported over 163,000 new cases and nearly 70,000 total hospitalizations on Saturday alone.

Of note, Seton Hall announced a pause in team activities Wednesday because of COVID-19, and its Nov. 25 game against Rider has been canceled. COVID-19 hit the Minnesota men's hoops program, and its activities have been suspended indefinitely.

The Division I men's college hoops schedule is set to begin Nov. 25, with Syracuse slated to begin Nov. 27.