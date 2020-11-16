College Football Rankings 2020: Week 12 Polls, Schedule and Standings Prediction

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Big Ten and Big 12 will gain more clarity in their respective title races in Week 12.

With three Top 25 matchups in the two conferences, we should see more poll movement after the Week 12 results than we saw following Week 11.

The top eight teams in the AP Top 25 and top 11 in the Coaches Poll did not budge due to a combination of inactivity and easy victories. With the lack of movement up top, less than half of the programs in both polls shifted up or down the rankings.

With the Bedlam rivalry approaching in the Big 12 and the top two teams in each Big Ten division facing each other, the top half of the rankings should look much different in a week's time.

Week 12 Polls

AP Top 25

Video Play Button Videos you might like

1. Alabama (6-0)

2. Notre Dame (8-0)

3. Ohio State (3-0)

4. Clemson (7-1)

5. Texas A&M (5-1)

6. Florida (5-1)

7. Cincinnati (7-0)

8. BYU (8-0)

9. Indiana (4-0)

10. Wisconsin (2-0)

11. Oregon (2-0)

12. Miami (7-1)

13. Georgia (4-2)

14. Oklahoma State (5-1)

T15. Marshall (7-0)

T15. Coastal Carolina (7-0)

17. Iowa State (5-2)

18. Oklahoma (5-2)

19. Northwestern (4-0)

20. USC (2-0)

21. Liberty (8-0)

22. Texas (5-2)

23. Auburn (4-2)

24. Louisiana (7-1)

25. Tulsa (4-1)

Coaches Poll

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Florida

6. Texas A&M

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. Miami

10. Indiana

11. Georgia

12. Wisconsin

13. Oregon

14. Oklahoma State

15. Marshall

16. Iowa State

17. Oklahoma

18. Coastal Carolina

19. USC

20. Northwestern

21. Auburn

22. Liberty

23. Texas

24. North Carolina (6-2)

25. Louisiana

Week 12 Schedule

All Times ET

Thursday, November 19

Tulane at No. 25 Tulsa (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Saturday, November 21

No. 9 Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State (Noon, Fox)

No. 4 Clemson at Florida State (Noon, ABC)

No. 6 Florida at Vanderbilt (Noon, ESPN)

Appalachian State at No. 15 Coastal Carolina (Noon, ESPN2)

Charlotte at No. 15 Marshall (12:30 p.m., Fox Sports Networks)

Central Arkansas at No. 24 Louisiana (2 p.m., ESPN+)

North Alabama at No. 8 BYU (3 p.m., ESPN3)

Ole Miss at No. 5 Texas A&M (3:30 p.m., CBS)

No. 7 Cincinnati at UCF (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

No. 10 Wisconsin at No. 19 Northwestern (3:30 p.m., ABC)

No. 22 Texas at Kansas (3:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Kentucky at No. 1 Alabama (4 p.m., SEC Network)

Kansas State at No. 17 Iowa State (4 p.m., Fox)

Tennessee at No. 23 Auburn (7 p.m., ESPN)

Mississippi State at No. 13 Georgia (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)

No. 14 Oklahoma State at No. 18 Oklahoma (7:30 p.m., ABC)

No. 21 Liberty at NC State (7:30 p.m., ESPN3)

Georgia Tech at No. 12 Miami (8 p.m., ACC Network)

No. 20 USC at Utah (10:30 p.m., ESPN)

Standings Predictions

Oklahoma Rejoins Top 15 Through Bedlam Win

Mark Rogers/Associated Press

Oklahoma holds a five-game winning run in the Bedlam Series with Oklahoma State.

The Sooners have typically been the higher-ranked side, but the Cowboys come into Saturday's clash four spots ahead of their rival.

Although their ranking is better, though, the Cowboys enter the showdown in Norman, Oklahoma in worse form. Mike Gundy's team fell at home to the Texas Longhorns and then struggled to defeat the Kansas State Wildcats before its Week 11 bye.

Meanwhile, the Sooners pulled off back-to-back wins with 60 or more points against the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Kansas Jayhawks.

Of course, Oklahoma's last two opponents were far less difficult than its rival's previous foes, but it is worth noting how well the Sooners offense played.

Spencer Rattler and Co. may not put up 60 points against an Oklahoma State defense that conceded over 30 points once, but if they benefit from the confidence gained over the last two contests, they could come out on top on home soil.

If that occurs, Oklahoma should move into the top 15 and may have a chance to land a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game depending on how tiebreakers fall with the conference teams that have two league losses.

Ohio State, Wisconsin Force Indiana, Northwestern To Drop

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Ohio State and Wisconsin have an opportunity to take charge of their respective Big Ten divisions on Saturday.

The Buckeyes welcome the Indiana Hoosiers, while the Badgers visit the Northwestern Wildcats.

Indiana and Northwestern have been the two most pleasant surprises in the Big Ten, but Week 12 marks their first real battles with the titans of the conference.

Indiana's wins over the Michigan Wolverines and Penn State Nittany Lions were notable, but they are not valuable in terms of the 2020 season since the two teams have one combined win.

In the last two years, the Buckeyes have won all nine of their home contests by double digits, and they defeated Indiana by 41 points on the road in 2019.

The margin of victory will likely be smaller at Ohio Stadium, but the visitors could give the Buckeyes a challenge for a half or three quarters, which would help soften the blow of a drop down the rankings.

Wisconsin's offense showed no drop off after a two-week layoff, as it put up over 40 points in both of its games.

Northwestern only reached the 40-point threshold in its opening-week win over the Maryland Terrapins. Its offense reached the 20-point mark in each of the last three games.

If the Wildcats are unable to contain Graham Mertz, they could lose their advantage in the Big Ten West and potentially fall out of the rankings.

The Badgers quarterback tore up his first two Big Ten opponents for seven passing touchdowns, and if he works down the field with ease, he could turn Wisconsin into Ohio State's top competition in the Big Ten.

If the Buckeyes and Badgers win, they will reinforce their positions inside the top 10 and set a course for a December meeting in Indianapolis.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90



Statistics obtained from ESPN.com