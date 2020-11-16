College Football Rankings 2020: Week 12 Polls, Schedule and Standings Prediction

College Football Rankings 2020: Week 12 Polls, Schedule and Standings PredictionNovember 16, 2020
The Big Ten and Big 12 will gain more clarity in their respective title races in Week 12.
With three Top 25 matchups in the two conferences, we should see more poll movement after the Week 12 results than we saw following Week 11.
The top eight teams in the AP Top 25 and top 11 in the Coaches Poll did not budge due to a combination of inactivity and easy victories. With the lack of movement up top, less than half of the programs in both polls shifted up or down the rankings.
With the Bedlam rivalry approaching in the Big 12 and the top two teams in each Big Ten division facing each other, the top half of the rankings should look much different in a week's time.
Week 12 Polls
AP Top 25
1. Alabama (6-0)
2. Notre Dame (8-0)
3. Ohio State (3-0)
4. Clemson (7-1)
5. Texas A&M (5-1)
6. Florida (5-1)
7. Cincinnati (7-0)
8. BYU (8-0)
9. Indiana (4-0)
10. Wisconsin (2-0)
11. Oregon (2-0)
12. Miami (7-1)
13. Georgia (4-2)
14. Oklahoma State (5-1)
T15. Marshall (7-0)
T15. Coastal Carolina (7-0)
17. Iowa State (5-2)
18. Oklahoma (5-2)
19. Northwestern (4-0)
20. USC (2-0)
21. Liberty (8-0)
22. Texas (5-2)
23. Auburn (4-2)
24. Louisiana (7-1)
25. Tulsa (4-1)
Coaches Poll
1. Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Florida
6. Texas A&M
7. Cincinnati
8. BYU
9. Miami
10. Indiana
11. Georgia
12. Wisconsin
13. Oregon
14. Oklahoma State
15. Marshall
16. Iowa State
17. Oklahoma
18. Coastal Carolina
19. USC
20. Northwestern
21. Auburn
22. Liberty
23. Texas
24. North Carolina (6-2)
25. Louisiana
Week 12 Schedule
All Times ET
Thursday, November 19
Tulane at No. 25 Tulsa (7:30 p.m., ESPN)
Saturday, November 21
No. 9 Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State (Noon, Fox)
No. 4 Clemson at Florida State (Noon, ABC)
No. 6 Florida at Vanderbilt (Noon, ESPN)
Appalachian State at No. 15 Coastal Carolina (Noon, ESPN2)
Charlotte at No. 15 Marshall (12:30 p.m., Fox Sports Networks)
Central Arkansas at No. 24 Louisiana (2 p.m., ESPN+)
North Alabama at No. 8 BYU (3 p.m., ESPN3)
Ole Miss at No. 5 Texas A&M (3:30 p.m., CBS)
No. 7 Cincinnati at UCF (3:30 p.m., ESPN)
No. 10 Wisconsin at No. 19 Northwestern (3:30 p.m., ABC)
No. 22 Texas at Kansas (3:30 p.m., ESPN2)
Kentucky at No. 1 Alabama (4 p.m., SEC Network)
Kansas State at No. 17 Iowa State (4 p.m., Fox)
Tennessee at No. 23 Auburn (7 p.m., ESPN)
Mississippi State at No. 13 Georgia (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)
No. 14 Oklahoma State at No. 18 Oklahoma (7:30 p.m., ABC)
No. 21 Liberty at NC State (7:30 p.m., ESPN3)
Georgia Tech at No. 12 Miami (8 p.m., ACC Network)
No. 20 USC at Utah (10:30 p.m., ESPN)
Standings Predictions
Oklahoma Rejoins Top 15 Through Bedlam Win
Oklahoma holds a five-game winning run in the Bedlam Series with Oklahoma State.
The Sooners have typically been the higher-ranked side, but the Cowboys come into Saturday's clash four spots ahead of their rival.
Although their ranking is better, though, the Cowboys enter the showdown in Norman, Oklahoma in worse form. Mike Gundy's team fell at home to the Texas Longhorns and then struggled to defeat the Kansas State Wildcats before its Week 11 bye.
Meanwhile, the Sooners pulled off back-to-back wins with 60 or more points against the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Kansas Jayhawks.
Of course, Oklahoma's last two opponents were far less difficult than its rival's previous foes, but it is worth noting how well the Sooners offense played.
Spencer Rattler and Co. may not put up 60 points against an Oklahoma State defense that conceded over 30 points once, but if they benefit from the confidence gained over the last two contests, they could come out on top on home soil.
If that occurs, Oklahoma should move into the top 15 and may have a chance to land a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game depending on how tiebreakers fall with the conference teams that have two league losses.
Ohio State, Wisconsin Force Indiana, Northwestern To Drop
Ohio State and Wisconsin have an opportunity to take charge of their respective Big Ten divisions on Saturday.
The Buckeyes welcome the Indiana Hoosiers, while the Badgers visit the Northwestern Wildcats.
Indiana and Northwestern have been the two most pleasant surprises in the Big Ten, but Week 12 marks their first real battles with the titans of the conference.
Indiana's wins over the Michigan Wolverines and Penn State Nittany Lions were notable, but they are not valuable in terms of the 2020 season since the two teams have one combined win.
In the last two years, the Buckeyes have won all nine of their home contests by double digits, and they defeated Indiana by 41 points on the road in 2019.
The margin of victory will likely be smaller at Ohio Stadium, but the visitors could give the Buckeyes a challenge for a half or three quarters, which would help soften the blow of a drop down the rankings.
Wisconsin's offense showed no drop off after a two-week layoff, as it put up over 40 points in both of its games.
Northwestern only reached the 40-point threshold in its opening-week win over the Maryland Terrapins. Its offense reached the 20-point mark in each of the last three games.
If the Wildcats are unable to contain Graham Mertz, they could lose their advantage in the Big Ten West and potentially fall out of the rankings.
The Badgers quarterback tore up his first two Big Ten opponents for seven passing touchdowns, and if he works down the field with ease, he could turn Wisconsin into Ohio State's top competition in the Big Ten.
If the Buckeyes and Badgers win, they will reinforce their positions inside the top 10 and set a course for a December meeting in Indianapolis.
